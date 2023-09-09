News

Lewis Miley experiences Costa Brava delight

Lewis Miley is out on the Costa Brava.

However, rather than an early season holiday, the emerging Newcastle United star is on England duty.

Lewis Miley getting his first call-up for the England Under 19s.

On Wednesday, the 17 year old made his first England Under 19s appearance, the Newcastle midfielder coming on in the second half against Germany, with the young lions a goal down.

Lewis Miley and England unlucky to lose, as they dominated the closing stages but couldn’t find the equaliser.

The young NUFC star was back at the Oliva Nova Football Centre in Spain, near Valencia, on the Costa Brave, on Saturday.

Another friendly, this time against Switzerland, saw Lewis Miley get his first start for the England Under 19s.

A very entertaining game saw England eventually run out 4-2 winners, with goals from Amario Cozier-Dubbery, Dominic Ballard, Noel Buck and Ashley Phillips.

England taking the lead twice but the Swiss equalising each time, before then two second half goals sealed the win.

The young Newcastle star thought he’d got his first assist for the Under 19s, as his excellent pass put Kellyman away but a dubious offside ruling out the goal that would have put England 3-1 up.

Lewis Miley was one of five players subbed on 63 minutes with the score 3-2 to England, with then the fourth added to ensure the win.

England Under 19s 4 Switzerland Under 19s 2

England:

England: 1 True Grant (Manchester City), 2 Ezra Carrington (Manchester City), 3 Calum Scanlon (Liverpool), 4 Lewis Miley (Newcastle United), 5 Max Alleyne (Manchester City), 6 Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur), 7 Amario Cozier-Duberry (Arsenal), 8 Noel Buck (New England Revolution), 9 Dominic Ballard (Southampton), 10 Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), 11 Bobby Clark (Liverpool)

Substitutes:

15 Ashley Phillips (Tottenham Hotspur) for Alleyne 63, 16 Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion) for Miley 63, 17 Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) for Kellyman 63, 12 Sai Sachdev (Sheffield United) for Carrington 63, 13 Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion) for Grant 63, 20 Romain Esse (Millwall) for Cozier-Duberry 70, 14 Lino Sousa (Arsenal) for Scanlon 70, 18 Adrian Blake (Utrecht) for Clark 70, 19 Kamari Doyle (Southampton) for Buck 70

Unused Substitutes:

22 Luca Gunter (Tottenham Hotspur), 21 Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur)