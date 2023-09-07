Opinion

Letters to The Mag : Newcastle United fans having their say – September 2023

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from Luton and elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then contribute@themag.co.uk is the place):

Dear Mag,

In a strange way, I am loving some of the idiotic comments on Eddie Howe.

Surely only mackems would be going on the way some NUFC ‘fans’ are.

Eddie Howe is a class act and if you suddenly doubt him because of a few defeats against top teams, then more fool you.

Just hand in your season ticket on the way out.

All the best

Dave Fairless

Dear Mag,

Luton fan here.

I’ve no links to Newcastle Utd but respect their unique support.

Pity all British clubs didn’t have similar passion in theur fan bases.

Luton have refused betting sponsorship with our current fan owned ownership.

They’ve been acting with moralities that wouldn’t have even considered selling us to any non-Luton person or organisation.

It’s sad to see that NUFC have strayed so far from the one thing that could make Newcastle a global brand with a humanitarian soul.

Glory hunters are customers.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners want their new toy to become a “Glory hunter” club.

Jamis Billson

Dear Mag,

Nick Pope.

As someone who has had several operations on my hands, I still have some problems after five years.

So for the operation Nick had, regardless of seriousness, it affects your confidence and even though doctors my have given Nick the green light to play, psychologically he may still harbour fears of damaging his hand again.

In which case I sincerely recommend he speak to a sports psychologist. Any athlete may have a problem that effects their ability to perform at their best.

Don’t despair Nick, help is there, you just need to take the first step and you should never feel bad about seeking help. It’s the brave person who seeks help, not the weakest.

Stay strong my friend and you will get back to your best.

Anita Dixon

Dear Mag,

Came home to watch Newcastle give Brighton a game.

Five minutes in the warning signs from the last 3 games plus some new ones hoved into sight…

I was ok with targett coming in thinking it would move us up the pitch, he had a mare, rusty, made solly march look like ryan giggs .

Never got forward and between him and bdb they both were poor unsure.

Part of our problem was our midfield, or lack of, not helping the defence, giving the ball away, nothing going forward.

Miggy runs everywhere but looks lost

Gordon barely touched the ball no service.

Even reliable Schar fell to bits…

Isak I give a pass to.

The signs were there at villa, slow ponderous, got lucky as their centre half went off .

Man city see brighton, foden for gilmour, did nada hardly crossed the halfway line

Liverpool see any variation of above

Dropped further back it was inevitable .

Brighton carved us up wide open time after time..

Reality has kicked nufc in the groin.

You cant criticise eddie.. hopefully.

Eddie has the answers.

If he hasn’t he will be out pronto .

Some of his recent decisions have raised questions I have a text from a friend in Bournemouth.

I watched that match “be worried”

Time yet but criticism must be made.

Anthony Stafford

Dear Mag,

Absolute rubbish, gone backwards again.

Mr Howe got to crack on ànd start getting results, not Losing All the time.

1 win in 4, bought too many defenders and not enough strikers got to get some strikers.

They can kiss goodbye to champions league.

No fight from any players all gone wrong.

Mick Kearney

Dear Mag,

I think a bit too simplistic, those just blaming the defending.

I think more a case of the midfield in front of them, not giving the protection that was taken for granted last season.

A lot to do with the predictable settling in period for Sandro Tonali.

The Italian midfielder and his new teammates getting to know each other.

I don’t think Bruno has been anywhere near as bad this season as some drama queens are making out. He was good against Villa, battled away in the two away matches and was decent against Liverpool.

The one criticism I would have on team selection, is that on Saturday Eddie Howe insisted on starting Joelinton again, for me he didn’t look 100 per cent and I reckon the team suffered because of it.

TC

Dear Mag,

I live over in Rotterdam at the moment and was hoping Newcastle would get Feyenoord in the Champions League. It wasn’t to be.

However, main reason for writing is that Yankuba Minteh is proving a massive hit over here.

The Feyenoord fans really like what they see and I think we could have a cracking player for the years ahead.

Rod Bell