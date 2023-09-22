Letters to The Mag : Newcastle United fans having their say – Milan, ticketing, glory hunters, Man City…

Opinion

Dear Mag,

This is what it is all about.

What. A. Trip.

Honestly, I have been brought up on tales of European trips back in the say, especially under Sir Bobby.

Now I am getting the chance to live it myself.

It was just the best.

We would all like to win trophies, same as any other fanbase.

However, for me, by far the most important thing is these moments, going to matches. Home, away, then the ultimate, overseas, if you are lucky enough to be able to do it.

I am lucky enough to be able to do it at the moment (no wife, no kids, no real responsibilities) and memories like Milan will live forever.

These experiences, being there, going on these trips, are far more important than whether you are then one of the very few lucky clubs to win trophies.

If you can’t get to games for whatever reasons then totally understand.

But these glory hunters who all my life have chosen to follow Man U, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, just to sit at home and want to count trophies.

I would rather follow a Newcastle United home and away who never wins anything, than choose a team just because they win stuff, with no interest of ever trying to get to a match.

All the best

CP

Dear Mag,

I’m not sure if this is a more widespread issue, but there are a couple of us, where we have been successful in ballots, but haven’t received an email and we nearly missed them.

Just thinking it might be worth putting a message out to readers to check their ticketing accounts because people like myself may have assumed that we weren’t successful because we didn’t receive an email (as per club policy).

Best regards,

James

Dear Mag,

Building on Matthew Robson’s article concerning how long it’s been since Man City’s last away win in Europe’s elite competition, I thought I’d cast my eye over what those cheating snakes from Eastlands got up to in their first jaunt into the competition back in 2011.

City had qualified for their Champions League debut having finished third in the premier league the previous season, which for the record was at least a season behind us in terms of progress post ‘rich sheik’ takeover.

That aside, City were paired with Bayern Munich, Napoli and Villareal in Group A, which not unlike our group, looked tough, especially when you consider that Bayern went all the way to the final that season.

So, when Man City took their bow on 11 September 2011 at home to Napoli, they couldn’t win either, drawing 1-1. In their next game a fortnight later, they lost 2-0 in Bavaria.

I wonder what histrionics were on display in East Manchester back then and hope this little history lesson might assuage the feelings of some of the more outspoken critics on The Mag (and elsewhere) who have expressed such concern over our inability to win at the San Siro on our return to Europe’s top table.

HTL

John

Dear Mag,

Brilliant piece on empty seats

WHY is there not an answer from management?

Some kind of feedback or something.

These good discussions are brought up, you publish them, then NOTHING back from the club, no explanation, or what they are going to do about it.

Davie

Dear Mag,

Message to the owners.

Newcastle is One Hundred and twenty six miles from Sheffield, last season it was Ninety miles from Leeds, it is One hundred and fifty from Manchester and Two ninety from London .

The national press and tv hate coming here, it’s a long drag from where they live, work and smooch about with their media buddies.

When Newcastle do well they hate it, they have to drag their circus up here with no easy access to other premier clubs, players and other stories.

They Actually have to work for a living and do some serious journalism, made worse by not having a clown manager giving them a sh.. show to lap up.

When Newcastle do badly (their perception of badly), they sit in London or Salford and create a crisis after a couple of defeats having not actually attended the games.

Are the crowd losing patience with the manager, has he last his way, is the pressure beginning to tell.

They justify these lazy articles by several twitter quotes that are held as representative of the majority because of a blue bloody tick.

The one man I know of who thinks the manager is not up to the job walks his dog using a bit of rope and thinks Boris Johnson did a good job.

Not sure if he has a blue tick, I don’t speak back.

At Newcastle United we won’t be told what to think by a lazy biased media, we support our club and our manager NOT by votes of confidence, but by ignoring bo..ocks and rewarding honest integrity, effort and passion with loyalty .

Eddie will win the lot, in him we trust

Keith Dixon

Dear Mag,

My understanding is you pay for your seat, therefore it shouldn’t matter who sits in it, as you have paid for it.

If I buy a train ticket but can’t travel, I give it to someone else.

Paul NUFC