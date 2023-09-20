News

Keith Gillespie knows thing or two about big Champions League nights… Talking about NUFC return

Keith Gillespie knows a thing or two about big Champions League nights.

A few years ago now but playing for Newcastle United he faced the likes of Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev AND beat them both.

That 3-2 at St James’ Park against Barca went into Geordie folklore, Tino Asprilla and Keith Gillespie both having the game of their lives as they combined to help produce a famous victory.

Moving a ‘few’ years forward, interesting to see what Keith Gillespie had to say ahead of last night’s match against AC Milan and reflect on it now we know the end result and what happened inside the San Siro.

Keith Gillespie on Newcastle United returning to the Champions League – 19 September 2023:

“It’s such a big thing when you hear that Champions League music again.

“For some players it’s going to be new to them.

“Excitement and nerves, there’s a mixture of everything, but once that whistle blows you’ve got to focus and do as best as you can.

“I think with where the club is at the minute, we’re ahead of where we thought we were going to be.

“Finishing fourth last year and qualifying was probably something that most people didn’t envisage.

“So it’s going to be a great occasion, against a big club like AC Milan as well.

“It’s going to be tough but, looking at the group, I really feel that we have a really good chance of progressing to the next stages.

“We can beat anybody at St. James’ Park, there’s no doubt about that.

“I think we’ve got every chance of getting something tonight.

“They’re not the AC Milan of old and they’re coming in off a heavy defeat at the weekend against Inter Milan.”

Keith Gillespie proved correct, Newcastle United did indeed get something last night. A great away point to kick off the group.

Hopefully he will be proved correct with St James’ Park as well.

For example, I think if Newcastle can get a draw against PSG and then win against both Dortmund and Milan at St James’ Park, that could pretty much see them through the group stage. Here’s hoping.

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

