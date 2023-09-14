Transfer Market

Jonjo Shelvey signs for new club only eight months after leaving Newcastle United

Jonjo Shelvey has left Nottingham Forest.

Only eight months after departing from Newcastle United, the midfielder moving to Turkey.

Forest revealing (see below) Jonjo Shelvey has agreed a season-long loan with Çaykur Rizespor.

Nottingham Forest official announcement – 14 September 2023:

Jonjo Shelvey has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor.

The midfielder joined Forest from Newcastle United in January and has since featured eight times for the club.

The 31-year-old now moves to Turkey on loan, with Rizespor sat fifth in the Turkish Süper Lig table having won promotion from the second division last season.

We wish Jonjo the best for the remainder of the campaign.

The Mag earlier today (Thursday 14 September 2023):

It was brilliant business done by Newcastle United in January, moving on Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood.

Clearly neither a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side / squad moving forward.

Not only getting two of the club’s highest earners off the books but also banking considerable transfer fees from Nottingham Forest.

What an inspired move it was especially, when Newcastle United managed to move on Jonjo Shelvey.

Jonjo Shelvey with abysmal form for Forest last season, making eight appearances that brought six defeats and two draws.

Following that shocking form, Jonjo Shelvey had a bust-up with manager Steve Cooper and wasn’t in the matchday squad for any of Forest’s final seven Premier League games of last season and the same for the opening two of this season.

Jonjo Shelvey desperately needing an escape route.

Now the usually very reliable John Percy at The Telegraph, is saying that Jonjo Shelvey is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor.

The former Newcastle United midfielder wasn’t included in the 25 man Forest Premier League squad named today.

The man at The Telegraph saying:

‘Jonjo Shelvey is set to fly out to join the Super Lig club on loan for the season to bring his seven-month career with Forest to an end.

The 31-year-old did have offers to stay in England, with Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds all registering interest last month, but the midfielder is opting for a fresh start in the ambitious Turkish League.’