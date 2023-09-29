Opinion

It’s a wonder that any of the Cockneys, Mancs, Scousers and Mackems can even sleep at night…

I came in from the Club on Thursday afternoon and put Al Jazeera news on, still buzzing after that Newcastle United performance the night before.

The Sports Section opened up with “Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are beaten and knocked out of the Carabao Cup, after fielding a much weakened side.”

This is the kind of journalism that proves that the Septic Six are the darlings of the British and International press.

There have been mackems on their RTG Sunderland fans forum (since Wednesday’s superb victory) saying that they have always hated Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea etc but that they will support them if it stops Newcastle United being successful and winning anything.

What happened to their Human Rights and Morality stance?

I’ll tell you what.

It has never ever existed.

I expected to draw Man Utd or Liverpool away in the next round of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round draw.

And do you also know what?

I reckon we could beat them both.

Whatever the powers that be do to try to keep us down, they are just temporarily stemming the Newcastle United tide.

Our squad is gradually getting bigger and stronger and I’m quite happy with Eddie Howes rotation policy.

It was a great result against Manchester City and it’s back to the bread and butter of the Premier League on Saturday.

Last season’s success in the league was borne out of a resilient defence that kept clean sheets.

We have kept the opposition out in our last four games and I am thoroughly confident that we will carry on climbing the table by putting Burnley to the sword this weekend.

After a few jittery performances, Newcastle United are swiftly getting back on track, and this will undoubtedly create repercussions from Wapping to Wearside.

They all seem to worry that much about our club, fanbase and City, that it’s a wonder that any of the Cockneys, Mancs, Scousers and Mackems can even sleep at night.