It was just like watching Subbuteo

My Dad got us tickets for the Brentford game.

(Author is 12 year old Chuks Mc Peake who lives in London with his Newcastle United supporting family).

The journey wasn’t that bad unless you exclude the fact that my dad didn’t wake me up.

He was supposed to wake me at 5.30 but he actually woke me up at 7, our train was at 9 by the way and this would mean that I had to pace about for 20 to 35 minutes. A slightly hectic morning for me, just beating me on the time for school.

Our train journey was grand, we had no interruptions and I had my Airpods in listening to music the whole time, don’t worry.

We had dropped our stuff off and went to the Percy Arms for some drinks and some young lad told me I can’t come in, but we needed the toilet, so we just shoved passed him.

We met our friend Robbie and some of his mates (one of them a Brentford fan) while we all had drinks as we watched all of the results come in.

After we finished our drinks, we had to go to the ground in the Milburn Stand. The queues for the Milburn were mad.

There were about four ways to our turnstiles but we still had to wait as if only one was working. The local non-league teams I have visited all have better systems than the electronic one we have, like why should we be waiting for so long and only get in there 15 mins before kick-off?

Dad couldn’t get any beers, although he should have, after climbing up so many stairs. The stairs were so many it was like climbing a mountain.

I have been in level 7 before but couldn’t remember it was that many stairs but anyone that has been up can agree that you break a sweat. There was a door and I thought oh we are here and then I saw about 7 more flights of stairs! Like it must not be that hard to have some escalators. New stand, new escalators please.

There was a good atmosphere but it was like watching a game of Subbuteo, not a game of live top class football in the best league in the world.

To all the people who saw the disallowed goal for no good reason, was it a foul? Because up in row Z you just see some action figures running around.

The whole of the ground was able to call for the pen and everybody shouted pen, including me, as if we were able to see the pen and foul. After the match we went for a drink and waited for the metro.

Once we got home, I just ate and then watched Match of the Day, able to see the people who did not think that it wasn’t a foul.

You are so stupid, the whole knee hit his thigh, he could have been injured and we need him for Milan.

I was so happy we won and I got to be there live.

When I found out Milan lost 5-1, I now think we could get a win, but we need to play our tactics tight, and play some more pacy full-back. Burn, he had a great season last year, but he has fallen off a bit I think.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

