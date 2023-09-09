News

It turned into a very special night for Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes absolutely loving it.

Friday night seeing him make his first ever start in an international in his home country.

Back to top form, Bruno Guimaraes putting in an excellent performance as Brazil demolished Bolivia 5-1 in this World Cup Qualifier.

That included a top quality assist (watch below) for Rodrygo to score the third, what a class pass.

Bruno Guimaraes subbed on 71 minutes with the score 4-0, Joelinton replacing his Newcastle United teammate as he made his third appearance for Brazil.

Brazil lived up to expectations by smashing Bolivia 5-1 at home in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers opener on Friday, with Neymar surpassing the late great Pele as the country’s top scorer.

Neymar missed a penalty in the first half but scored two goals in the 61st and 93rd minutes to become his country’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals.

Rodrygo also shone with two goals, opening the scoring in the 24th minute and then his second on 52 minutes via that superb Bruno Guimaraes pass.

Raphinha scoring the other goal, making it 2-0 just after the break in the 47th minute.

Bolivia got their consolation goal thanks to Victor Abrego’s shot in the 78th minute.

After the match, Bruno Guimaraes using his personal social media to express how happy he is:

“Happy to be able to play, for the first time, as a starter in my country.

“Great performance from the whole group.

“Perfect night with assistance.

“Glory to God for everything he has done in my life!”

Match highlights below, go to 6.12 for the Bruno Guimaraes assist:

Brazil and the Newcastle United duo visit Peru on Tuesday for their second World Cup group qualifier, a match that in UK time will not finish until around 5am on Wednesday morning, just three days before the NUFC home games against Brentford.

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s v Germany Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay 0 Peru 0

Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.

Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.

Friday 8 September

Cyprus 0 Scotland 3 (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia 0 Portugal 1

Martin Dubravka fortunate to escape serious injury after a beyond reckless challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo saw the striker’s studs end up in the face of the Newcastle keeper.

Thankfully Dubrava able to continue after lengthy treatment, Ronaldo somehow ending up with only a yellow card. Fernandes with the Portugal goal which leaves Slovakia second in Group J after five of the ten Euro qualifying group matches. Slovakia on 10 points and ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, whilst five points behind group leaders Portugal.

Brazil 5 Bolivia 1

Bruno Guimaraes makes first ever start in an international in his home country, puts in excellent performance in this World Cup Qualifier. That included a top quality assist for Rodrygo to score the third. Bruno Guimaraes subbed on 71 minutes with the score 4-0, Joelinton replacing his Newcastle United teammate as he made his third appearance for Brazil.

Saturday 9 September

Ukraine v England (Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier – To be played in Poland

Estonia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Kosovo v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

North Macedonia v Italy (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

England Under 19s v Switzerland Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Monday 11 September

Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 12 September

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier