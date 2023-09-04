Transfer Market

Isaac Hayden signs for new club and formal announcement imminent – Report

Isaac Hayden saw a move to Luton fall through for reasons unknown (to the media and to fans) last week.

There were then claims that Isaac Hayden would join Sheffield Wednesday, or another Championship club, but that didn’t happen, then the Premier League / English transfer window closed on Friday.

The media reporting that talks are taking place that could see Isaac Hayden joining Standard Liege.

Sunday though brought news that a loan move was close to completion with Standard Liege, with some parts of the media reporting he had already travelled to take his medical.

The transfer window in Belgium remains open until this Wednesday (6 September), which allows a potential Isaac Hayden move to Standard Liege to happen.

Now on Monday, over in Belgium, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Isaac Hayden has actually now signed a contract to join Standard Liege on loan, with just some small pieces of paperwork getting sorted before shortly there will be a formal announcement.

Fingers crossed the move goes through and Isaac Hayden can stay injury free, get his career up and running once again.

The Newcastle United midfielder experiencing a very difficult 21 months, that had seen only nine league starts. They came last season when on loan to Norwich, a season cruelly curtailed with yet another injury and surgery (see below).

Isaac Hayden releasing this personal statement via his own social media – 4 January 2023:

“Unfortunately I didn’t want to be talking about injury again but it’s part of the game.

“Ever since coming back from the last injury it’s not been 100 per cent fixed.

“Having to aspirate my knee of 50-60ml of fluid every 3 days to be available for games, training twice a week in order for my knee not to swell to the point I couldn’t play on a match day.

“it’s been a soul destroying feeling not being able to play like the player I was a year ago and the player ultimately the club signed, but nobody more so than myself is frustrated at the cards I’ve been dealt since joining Norwich City FC on loan.

“Nobody could have foreseen it or predicated it but that’s football at it’s most ruthless.

“I accept criticism of my performances in games from media / fans etc I’m big enough to take it, but when people question my character / mentality, or if I want to be at the football club and give my all to it I will not accept that.

“The extent myself and the medical staff have been to over the last few months to get me simply available, has been above and beyond.

“However, medically and ethically I had to stop as of the weekend as it was no longer sustainable.

“I just want to thank Mr Tim Spalding for the procedure today to fix the long term problem.

“I look forward to working with the new management staff the club employ and focusing on trying to achieve the aim of promotion which is still very much possible.

“See you soon.”