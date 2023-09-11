News

Incredible international debut sees Newcastle United young star fire nation into AFCON finals

Last weekend, Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh was in action for Feyenoord, the teenage winger signed by United for a reported £8m (plus future potential add-ons, selling clause etc) from Danish club Odense, making his fourth appearance in Dutch football.

The 19 year old introduced on 55 minutes away at Utrecht, with Feyenoord leading 2-1. Yankuba Minteh impressing once again, playing his part in helping the reigning Dutch champions extend their lead to 4-1, before the big moment came in added time.

The NUFC loan winger getting in behind the Utrecht defence, before coolly rounding the keeper and completing the scoring, a resounding 5-1 away win for Feyenoord.

Moving forward to this weekend and as international debuts go, this is certainly one that Yankuba Minteh won’t forget.

Sunday’s match couldn’t have been more high pressured, as playing their final group game, this Gambia v Congo match would decide which of the two countries would qualify for the AFCON (African Cup of Nations) finals in early 2024. A win for Congo would see Gambia not make the finals.

To add to the pressures, with Gambia not having a stadium suitable for hosting internationals, the game to be played in Marrakech, Morocco.

Then on Friday night a horrific powerful earthquake hit Marrakech, with over 2,000 people already confirmed to have died and many more expected to be added to the total.

However, despite Saturday’s match between Morocco and Liberia in Agadir, some 200 miles away from the quake epicentre, getting postponed. The football authorities insisted on the Gambia v Congo game going ahead, the two managers both said their players were traumatised by the event but had been told they must go ahead with their match.

The Gambia and Congo squads spent the night sleeping beside their hotel pools after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the High Atlas mountains and damaged buildings in nearby Marrakech, the worst earthquake Morocco had seen for sixty years.

On Saturday, Gambia manager Tom Saintfiet told Reuters:

“We have been told our match on Sunday must go ahead.

“It’s quite strange that the Morocco game is off but ours is not.

“We have been outside for some 13-14 hours now.

“The hotel is damaged but we can hopefully get new rooms on the ground.

“But we think it is best this game is postponed because the mood among the players is understandably sombre and everyone is a little scared.”

So to this challenging backdrop, the match went ahead and Yankuba Minteh was to make his international debut…

Congo stunning Gambia when taking the lead on 30 minutes and then making it two on the stroke of half-time, it looked all over for Gambia.

Brought on in the second half, Newcastle United winger helped Gambia get on top in the match but still unable to find a way back into the game as the closing stages approached.

Then on 79 minutes, a headed flick saw Yankua Minteh gamble and it paid off, the 19 year old scoring at the back post on his international debut and giving Gambia hope (watch the goal below and other match highlights).

The last minute of the match, another cross flicked on from one of his teammate’s heads and Yankuba Minteh following up at the back post, only for him not to be needed this time, as the header beat the keeper and sparked incredible scenes of celebration for both the players and fans of Gambia.

The draw meaning Gambia qualified in second place in the group, three points ahead of Congo.

Some interesting quotes last month, when BBC Sport talked to the Gambia team boss about Yankuba Minteh – Back on 9 August 2023:

Tom Saintfiet, head coach of The Gambia’s national team:

“He is very young and has a lot of qualities.

“He is very fast but he can use that speed in a dribble.

“He can create on the inside and outside, look for a combination or go for goal and is unpredictable for defenders.

“The expectations were very high and the desire for a transfer puts a lot of pressure on a young player.

“He’s still a kid.

“He listens to the coach and advisers but also puts himself under pressure because he tasted what it was like to be a star.

“He is a very passionate guy, a very nice guy to work with – very respectful and disciplined.

“He has the level to play higher than the Danish league – the only question is, what are his limits?

“You have to give a player of his age three or four years to know. Is it Holland? Is it England? We don’t know right now.

“It’s a different level physically and mentally but it’s a very, very smart move by Newcastle and the player that he goes to Feyenoord. The Dutch league is very good for young attacking players.

“This transfer gives him a little bit of time to enjoy himself. We don’t need to put on too much pressure from the start. Let him grow.”