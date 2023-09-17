Opinion

In hindsight, I now think Eddie Howe made the correct decision

It wasn’t pretty, but I would have settled pre-match for a final scoreline of Newcastle 1 Brentford 0, via a disputed penalty.

I implied on The Mag during the week that a win was essential to build up our confidence.

I liked Eddie Howe’s post-match comments when he said that he’d wanted to focus the team around the players who hadn’t been on international duty, who had impressed him in training.

That is the kind of patter that should be music to the ears for the likes of Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff and Harvey Barnes.

Nick Pope got a solid vote of confidence from our manager and made a good save early doors.

Earlier in the week I had admitted that I wouldn’t have been averse to dropping Pope for Martin Dubravka.

In hindsight, I now think that Eddie Howe made the correct decision in the circumstances.

I would also like to single out the ice cool Callum Wilson, who like all good strikers never loses his appetite for goals.

Callum was harshly judged to have fouled the Brentford keeper when he had earlier found the net, but quickly put that behind him, to dispatch his penalty perfectly.

I’m hoping that this result will act as a catalyst for our forthcoming league games.

I keep reminding my mates that there are no easy games in this league, but I don’t see why we cannot go on a run of wins, like we did so spectacularly last season.

We can also now take a little momentum into our Champions League tie against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday.

As far as I’m concerned, the Champions League is a free hit for us this season.

We should try to gain as much experience from these games as we possibly can, whilst also savouring and enjoying the occasions.

Milan are coming off a 5-1 hammering by their city rivals Internazionale and I must admit I’m envious of the lads and lasses who will be over there for the match.

I can think of a few teams who none of us really like, who would just love to be in our shoes on Tuesday.

Answers are more than welcome on a postcard to Tynemouth Club from Milan, or even in the comments section below.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

(Thomas Frank blames match officials for Newcastle United defeat – Expects an apology – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)