Opinion

I ask myself, are Newcastle United in crisis?

I wrote last week how I expected Newcastle United win at Brighton. I didn’t imagine for one minute that we’d put in such an abject performance.

The reality of three defeats from our opening four games is beginning to dawn, especially when you look up the table and see that Spurs, Liverpool and West Ham have already put seven points between us, whilst Man City are nine points clear.

And yet, someone has pointed out that if we can muster two wins from our next three games, we’ll be better off then we were at the same stage last season. That’s perspective I suppose.

Question is of course, is that possible?

We maybe didn’t look capable of winning seven from our next eight before we went to Craven Cottage on 1 October last year, so you never know. However, the difference back then was that we looked hard to beat. The defence hadn’t been breached as easily and our only defeat had been at Anfield, in let’s just say, very controversial circumstances.

Back to this season.

What is baffling is that Newcastle United were fantastic at home to Aston Villa, and we absolutely blew them away. At Man City, we didn’t turn up. I think we showed the treble winners too much respect and after that blistering start against Villa, we looked disjointed and all over the place.

Liverpool at home was better but not putting ten men to the sword when we had the chances, came back to bite us, as a combination of what looked like strange substitutions and an inability to see the game out cost us big time.

Buoyed by the Champions League draw, we headed to the Amex with high expectations, even without our Dutch talisman in the heart of defence, but were brought down to earth with a resounding bump. The manner of this defeat rankles more than our waving the white flag at the Etihad and poor game management at home to the Scousers.

Brighton might play attractive football but they lost their two best players in the close season and yet still made us look bang average.

Pope gifted Ferguson his first after seemingly getting away with an awful clearance, once again demonstrating that he isn’t terribly good when the ball is at his feet. Meanwhile, Tonali’s half hearted attempt to get the ball to safety led to Gilmour’s shot which Pope inexplicably spilled.

The malaise was all too evident right across the team. Ferguson was allowed to run at our back line who stood off and let him get the shot away for number two, whilst at the other end, we were once again woeful in front of goal, with Isak, Almiron and Joelinton all spurning half decent chances. To cap it all, Schar was hardly busting a gut to block Feguson’s shot that deflected in off him to make it three nil.

In the summer window, Newcastle United spent €109m net. Whilst the squad has undoubtedly been bolstered, I would question whether we’ve correctly prioritised our spending.

No number ten, when Maddison was available and has made such a great start at Spurs. Maybe he didn’t want to ply his trade so far north and maybe Eddie will doggedly stick with the 4-3-3 formation used to such great effect last season, but either way, we’ve probably missed a great opportunity.

Tonali is a fantastic signing but he looks similar to Bruno. Has the Italian’s arrival unsettled the Brazilian? Does Eddie know what he really wants from that pairing?

After a MOTM performance against Villa, Tonali has struggled a little but he’s shown enough for us to realise he’s a quality player. Bruno hasn’t looked at the races and his fellow Brazilian, big Joe, looks unfit. You wonder why? They’re both in the Canarinha squad now and I’d question whether their heads have been turned by that?

All the while, Sean Longstaff has been a bit part player in those first four games but I tell you what, we look better with him in the team than we do when he’s not.

Botman’s injury is a big blow but why didn’t we prioritise a centre back in the window? In Livramento and Hall, we’ve made two shrewd acquisitions and maybe they wouldn’t have been available a year from now, but we have Harrison Ashby on the right who has been farmed out to South Wales and whilst I’m really looking forward to seeing Hall start at left back, it seems insane that we signed him after the pre-season preparations had taken place and even more so when you consider Hall didn’t feature in any of Chelsea’s friendly matches across the pond.

I think Harvey Barnes will do well but we’d just bought Anthony Gordon and for me, it’s the right wing where we needed some new blood. Much as I love wor Miggy, for someone who clearly can’t use their right foot, I often find myself wondering how he’s come so far in the professional game. And yet, Howe persists with him. Almiron needs to hit that rich vein of form we saw last season, but lightning rarely strikes twice. Or does it?

Little Joe (Willock) hasn’t featured and he has been a big, big miss. Eddie has openly acknowledged that we’ve missed his energy, something I wholeheartedly agree with. We now hear he’s done his Achilles so that’s another six weeks on the sidelines, another huge blow.

Back to the €109m net spend. Accepting FFP is a straitjacket, surely there was more in the coffers after Champions League qualification and the Sela deal? The squad looks paper thin all of a sudden, especially if Schar is knackered after Brighton. That is another worry.

Let’s hope the two week break can be used to good effect both in terms of recuperation, tactics and mentality. The fixtures are piling up and will hit us thick and fast throughout the autumn and early winter. I make it 21 matches in the 14 weeks leading up to Christmas and that’s assuming we don’t progress past Man City in the League Cup, otherwise it could conceivably mean 23 matches in that same 14 week period.

However, just like the increasing price of match tickets, that is the price of success, something that we’ve all been craving.

As I reflect on a troublesome week I ask myself are Newcastle United in crisis?

Crisis! What crisis? After all, we could be in the Championship heading to somewhere like QPR after the international break. HTL.