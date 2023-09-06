News

Hugo Ekitike and Verratti won’t face Newcastle United – Left out of PSG Champions League squad

Early last summer, Hugo Ekitike looked to be on his way to Newcastle United.

However, after Reims and Newcastle agreed a deal, the then 19 year old striker refused to commit to the move.

A saga developed and the forward even turned 20 during the wait, before then finally PSG came in for Hugo Ekitike, the striker choosing the French capital over Tyneside.

Fair to say that things haven’t gone great for Hugo Ekitike since then, only 12 Ligue 1 starts last season and three goals.

Then this season even worse, only nine minutes of Ligue 1 action in total for the now 21 year old.

Things have now gone beyond even worse, as the French media are now reporting (see below) that Hugo Ekitike has now been left out of PSG’s Champions League squad.

The French club are now under massive pressures with FFP issues and Hugo Ekitike had infuriated PSG when refusing to move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The net result is that he has now apparently been left out of the PSG Champions League squad and Hugo Ekitike won’t face Newcastle United.

Marco Verratti is another current PSG player who it appears Newcastle United won’t be facing either.

GFFN report – 6 September 2023:

‘Hugo Ekitike (21) and Marco Verratti (30) have both been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for the Champions League group stages, according to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins.

PSG were furious with Ekitiké on transfer deadline day, according to L’Équipe. The former Stade de Reims forward repeatedly rejected a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, which at the time, looked to have made Randal Kolo Muani’s move to the Parc des Princes. Ultimately, the former FC Nantes striker did join Les Parisiens, albeit for an increased fee. However, L’Équipe reported that Ekitiké’s prospects of playing for PSG, at least in the short term, were damaged by his refusal to move to the Bundesliga.

Earlier in the summer, the France youth international had been told by Luis Enrique and Luis Campos that he was surplus to requirements at the club, according to RMC Sport.

Within this context, Hugo Ekitike has not been included in PSG’s squad for the Champions League group stages.

Verratti is also absent from that list, which has been communicated to UEFA. The Italian veteran midfielder was expected to leave the club after being told that he was also surplus to requirements. He may yet move. Verratti is most strongly linked with Al-Arabi, and the Qatari transfer window remains open until 18th September.

Keylor Navas, who was also expected to leave PSG, has been included in the squad, as has Presnel Kimpembe, who is working his way back to fitness following a long-term injury.’