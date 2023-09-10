News

Harvey Barnes set for switch over to Scotland – The Times

Harvey Barnes could shortly be appearing in the colours of Scotland.

The Times have reported that their information is that the Newcastle United winger is now strongly considering the shift, as Gareth Southgate continues to ignore him.

Harvey Barnes has only ever played 14 minutes in a friendly win over Wales back in 2020, so does still have the freedom to switch from England.

The Newcastle star qualifies to play for Scotland through his grandparents.

Not only has Harvey Barnes only played those 14 friendly minutes for his country, he hasn’t even been called up for the England squad to sit on the bench, in both friendlies and competitive games.

These past four years and one month, since the start of the 2019/20 season, Harvey Barnes has started 102 Premier League matches and produced 59 direct goal involvements (35 goals and 24 assists).

An average of better than one direct goal involvement in every two Premier League starts. How many other Premier League wingers / players can match that?

No doubt Harvey Barnes would have been hoping that as part of his move to Newcastle United and a higher profile, it may have seen his England chances increase. However, with Eddie Howe keeping the same eleven for the opening four Premier League matches, Barnes has been restricted to 90 minutes inn brief sub appearances, though has still managed a goal and an assist.

Scotland have tried before and got knocked back but The Times say their information is that Harvey Barnes is now open to a switch, with Gareth Southgate as usual ignoring him, with this latest / current England squad.

Scotland have won all five of their group matches and look certainties for the 2024 Euros in Germany next year.

Indeed, under former Newcastle United number two Steve Clarke, Scotland can book their place in Germany without even kicking a ball if results go their way elsewhere on Tuesday.

Scotland are in non-competitive action on Tuesday, if that is what you can call a home ‘friendly’ against England…

Older fans will recall how matches between the two countries were one of the highlights of the year, as the fixture was the only match guaranteed to be shown live on TV, apart from the FA Cup final, as part of the home internationals each year.

They continued to play each other regularly for a few years after the home international championships ended inn the 1980s.

However, since 1989, England and Scotland have only met eight times, six of those in World Cup and European Championship matches, plus two friendlies.