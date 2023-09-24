News

Harry Redknapp gives his verdict on Newcastle United

Harry Redknapp has been speaking about Newcastle United.

With five Premier League matches played so far and the sixth today at Bramall Lane.

Harry Redknapp speaking to BetVictor:

“Sheffield United will have a serious point to prove after being left frustrated at Spurs last weekend.

“It will be tough (though) against a Newcastle side with plenty of talent.

“Eddie may have to start thinking about a bit of rotation now the Champions League campaign is underway.

“I would like to see Harvey Barnes given a bit of a chance to shine in a game like this where he could be the difference.

“Sheffield United will be hard to break down but Newcastle can come away with a tight win.

“Prediction: Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 1”

The basic facts are that Sheffield United have only one point from their opening five Premier League matches and lost at home in the League Cup to League One Lincoln.

Looking at it more closely, the Blades have scored five goals and conceded nine, their last four PL matches seeing them concede two each in time.

Digging deeper though and Harry Redknapp may have a point.

He states ‘Sheffield United will be hard to break down but Newcastle can come away with a tight win’ and Harry Redknapp could well be proved correct.

You look at the minutes in the game where Sheffield United have conceded so far this season – 3, 14, 49, 55, 63, 88, 89, 90+8, 90+10.

So only two conceded in the first half of their five Premier League matches but seven in the second half of these games.

Even more stand out though is that almost half (four of nine) the goals Sheffield United have leaked, came in the 88th minute or later.

As Harry Redknapp points to, Sheffield United difficult to break down but if you persevere, then every chance you finally will score a goal or two and almost certainly win the game.

Nick Pope and his back four have looked a lot better these last couple of games and kept consecutive clean sheets against Brentford and AC Milan, it is now over three and a half hours of football since NUFC conceded a goal.

A third clean sheet in a row would surely ensure three points today for Eddie Howe’s side.

I think this could well be the type of match where Newcastle’s increased strength in depth in attacking areas can pay dividends.

Harry Redknapp specifically mentions Harvey Barnes as a player who could make the difference and I think he will definitely get onto the pitch today, whether starting or on the bench.

Things might not have massively clicked in attacking areas since that opening day 5-1 Villa match but there has been a tough set of fixtures for Newcastle United. If not already in a winning position, I think NUFC can win this with players from the bench against a Sheffield United side who clearly appear to get more open as they tire late on.