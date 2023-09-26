News

Harry Redknapp explains selection of stand out Newcastle United stars

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two players from the game at Bramall Lane.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose these Newcastle United stand out stars:

Kieran Trippier:

“As you can imagine after an 8-nil win you are going to see plenty of Newcastle players in my squad this week.

“Kieran Trippier is arguably the most deserving full back.

“Trippier had a fantastic game, his ability to join attacks and create things from dead ball situations has been evident to most now for a long time and he displayed on Sunday yet again just how good he is at the attacking side of the game.

“His 3 assists in 70 minutes on the pitch was a key contribution in an outstanding team performance.”

Anthony Gordon:

“Anthony Gordon came off the bench early on in the Sheffield United versus Newcastle game and duly delivered an outstanding performance.

“He was creative on the ball delivered strong attacking runs and his all-round play was excellent.

“He’s got to be knocking on the door now to be considered for the next England squad.

“Gordon for me has been one of Newcastle’s best players so far this season and was brilliant in the 8-nil win on Sunday.”

Harry Redknapp Premier League team of the week:

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Jonny Evans (Man Utd)

James Tarkowski (Everton)

Kyle Walker (Man City)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

James Maddison (Spurs)

Yves Bissouma (Spurs)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Heung-Min Son (Spurs)

Carlton Morris (Luton)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

