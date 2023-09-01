News

German, French and Italian expert football journalists – Respond to Newcastle United Champions League draw

The Newcastle United Champions League draw has prompted a massive reaction.

Eddie Howe’s side drawn out of pot four to face AC Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

A return to Champions League football after two decades away, what a group to come back to!

Swiftly titled the ‘group of death’ due to the perceived possibility of any two of the four clubs potentially progressing.

Interesting to hear what the reaction has been amongst neutrals, especially those with connections to and / or specialised knowledge of the clubs Newcastle United will be facing.

A trio of journalists talking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Euro League podcast, reacting to Newcastle United and Group F:

German football expert Raphael Honigstein:

“It (Group F) should be a lot of fun.

“The atmosphere at all four stadiums is going to be superb.

“So it’s going to be great.”

French football journalist Julien Laurens:

“I think PSG could slightly maybe be favourites but, behind that, between Milan and Newcastle especially there will be a big battle.

“For me, Dortmund are a bit behind so it’s a case of Newcastle and Milan fighting it out really and that is really hard to call. It is going to be fascinating.

“I think what will be very important, in this group especially, is the fixtures. We don’t know yet the fixtures, but the way they will fall will have a bearing on the group.”

Italian football expert James Horncastle:

“For a Newcastle fan to be able to go to San Siro, to Signal Iduna Park and the Parc des Princes, it’s just magnificent.

“Newcastle might find that group quite stimulating as a challenge.”