Garth Crooks picks how many Newcastle United players in his Premier League team of the week?!!!

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in the Garth Crooks top 11 are players from the game at Bramall Lane.

So, exactly how many Newcastle United players has Garth Crooks chosen from this superb performance?

Two. Yes, two!!!

I don’t know about you, but if say Liverpool or Man Utd had won 8-0 away from home, do you honestly think Garth Crooks would only be including two of their players???

I get the sense very much that this will end up being a game where pundits will only want to be talking about how bad Sheffield United were, rather than how good Newcastle United looked.

Remember, Man City only won at Bramall Lane with a last minute goal, whilst last weekend Sheffield United led 1-0 at media loving Spurs seven minutes into added time.

This was a brilliant Newcastle United performance that made Sheffield United look so terrible, don’t let anybody tell you different.

Garth Crooks explains why he selected these players from the Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 match in his Premier League team of the week:

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle):

“This was an impressive victory by Newcastle.

“They were involved in a goalless draw and a titanic tussle in the Champions League against AC Milan in midweek and dealt with the fixture extremely well.

“To then go to Bramall Lane and be 3-0 up after just 36 minutes and 6-0 after 70 suggests just how far the Magpies have come since their ascent to the top flight and how far Sheffield United need to improve if they have any chance of staying in the Premier League.

“Sheffield United never laid a glove on Newcastle.

“It was like a battle-hardened team playing a side just coming to terms with the division.

“As for Newcastle’s captain Tripper, his leadership knows no bounds.”

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle):

“This is a different player for Newcastle than I saw for Everton.

“Not only does Gordon look a better player in the colours of the North-East club, his performance in midweek against AC Milan in the Champions League proved it.

“Gordon started on the bench for Newcastle against a Sheffield United side in desperate need of points – hardly surprising bearing in mind how hard he worked in Milan.

“But, having come on for the injured Harvey Barnes after just 12 minutes, Gordon practically ran the show in what turned out to be an 8-0 romp.

“I wasn’t convinced by Gordon’s transfer to Newcastle but manager Eddie Howe obviously saw something I didn’t.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

James Tarkowski (Everton)

Jonny Evans (Manchester United)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Yves Bissouma (Tottenham)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton):

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

