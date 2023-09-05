News

Gareth Southgate excellent on Newcastle United, Saudi Arabia, business investment contradictions

Gareth Southgate has named his latest England squad.

The national team boss fielding the usual questions in the aftermath.

Such as, how are Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips ever presents despite playing so little club football.

From a Newcastle United perspective, we saw Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier named in the squad that will face Ukraine and Scotland.

However, even more of a hot potato than why is Harry Maguire undroppable, was the Saudi Arabia question.

Gareth Southgate now quizzed on still selecting Jordan Henderson despite his move to the Saudi Pro League.

I thought the England boss handled this really well and told the media what they don’t want to hear, that the Saudi Arabia issues are far more complicated than some want them to be and especially, Gareth Southgate pointing out the contradiction of football being put at the centre of the debate, whilst ignoring the politicians and massive business interests that tie the UK and Saudi Arabia together in so many other ways.

Gareth Southgate on being asked the Saudi Arabia question:

“I find the area really complicated because we have a lot of trade with Saudi Arabia.

“We buy oil from Saudi Arabia.

“There is Saudi Arabian investment across a lot of British industries.

“I don’t see any protests against any of that.

‌”It does feel to me as if the involvement with Newcastle United, the decision for Jordan Henderson to go there… get a different level of scrutiny to everything else.

“I don’t really know what the morality argument is, because so many of our industries are wrapped up with Saudi investment, given the situation with Russia, we are reliant on Saudi Arabia for a lot of our oil.

“They are invested in so many British industries but I don’t hear any noises about that.

“It is only the football that is highlighted.

“The LGBT+ stance is a religious belief in that country.”

