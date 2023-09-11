News

Gareth Southgate admits conundrum on Newcastle United players

Gareth Southgate has been speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match.

England taking on Scotland in a match that comes along as both countries look nailed on to qualify for the Euros in Germany next summer.

One of the big talking points ahead of the match, is what the future holds for two Newcastle United players.

Will Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes pledge their international futures to Scotland, or wait in hope for England sometime in the future…?

Gareth Southgate asked about Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson, who are both eligible to play for England and Scotland:

“Well, they are both very good players.

“Harvey is a player who has obviously played for us (14 minutes in a friendly three years ago).

“We have got a lot of competition in that area of the pitch.

“So, he is a player we are always monitoring and he is a player that we like a lot.

“With Elliot, again, he is a player that has progressed really well.

“We have previously spoken with him.

“But of course he was named in the squad here (Scotland), assumed that was that, but…

“I thought he had an excellent pre-season with Newcastle as well.

“You could see that evolution he has got as a young player and the potential he has got.

“I know that at Newcastle they rate him very highly.

“So, I don’t know the answer to the ultimate question for either player.

“But there are going to be more and more of these sorts of situations, there are so many players with dual or triple nationality now.

“It is complicated for every country and sometimes you can’t offer the player something as quickly as they would like.

“We have benefitted from it and we’ve lost players because of it, so that is always going to be the case.”