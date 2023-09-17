Videos

Garang Kuol scores this absolutely superb goal, his first for Dutch loan club – Watch it here

The Garang Kuol loan move to Holland was only confirmed a couple of days before the season in the Netherlands kicked off, issues with the work permit had delayed the transfer to FC Volendam.

However, the Dutch top tier club finally announcing on 8 August that Garang Kuol was with them for the next year. The Newcastle United teenager able to join his new club only three days before the new season kicked off, not allowing him any kind of a pre-season with his new teammates.

After his very disappointing loan spell at Hearts with only one league start and 197 league minutes on the pitch in total, hopefully Garang Kuol to get plenty of opportunities this season to play and progress.

Garang Kuol missed one of the four FC Volendam league games so far through a knock / illness but already in the other three he has now played 183 minutes, two starts and a sub appearance.

FC Volendam having a tough time of it as they are now joint bottom of the Dutch league with zero points after four defeats, however, on a personal level things are going well for Garang Kuol, especially after yesterday.

On Friday the Australia international turned 19 and what a delayed birthday present to get a day later.

Named in the FC Volendam starting eleven away at Fortuna Sittard on Saturday, Garang Kuol produced this absolutely stunning strike on 40 minutes to give his side the lead.

GOAAAAAAL

Garang Kuol

Fortuna Sittard: 0-1 :FC Volendam#forvol pic.twitter.com/p7KRupk79A — ‘ Burak | Dutch League #Eredivisie 🇹🇷🇳🇱 (@DutchLeagues) September 16, 2023

Sadly, the defensive frailties then presented themselves once again with three conceded in the final half hour, for yet another defeat.

Garang Kuol subbed after 79 minutes and a special moment to look back on, his first goal in Dutch football.

Whilst his side are struggling, this is looking a far better loan fit for the teenage forward.

He is still a very raw talent who needs plenty time on the pitch, having had even so little experience in the lowly Aussie league.

However, as Saturday’s goal shows, there is plenty of that raw talent there and given the right platform(s) in the next two or three years, we could see a real asset emerging for Newcastle United.