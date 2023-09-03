News

Garang Kuol makes first start for FC Volendam – Doesn’t end well

The Garang Kuol loan move to Holland was only confirmed a couple of days before the season in the Netherlands kicked off.

A delay with the work permit had apparently delayed the transfer to FC Volendam.

However, the Dutch top tier club finally announcing on 8 August that Garang Kuol was with them for the next year.

The Newcastle teenager able to join his new club only three days before the new season kicked off, not allowing him any kind of a pre-season with his new teammates.

However, work permit sorted eventually and on Friday 11 August FC Volendam kicked off their league season at home to Vitesse, Garang Kuol named on the bench. Whilst FC Volendam lost that game 2-1, from the Garang Kuol and Newcastle United point of view, the big positive was that the 18 year old still got 24 minutes on the pitch last night.

After his very disappointing loan spell at Hearts with only one league start and 197 league minutes on the pitch in total, hopefully Garang Kuol to get plenty of opportunities this season to play and progress.

In their first away league match though, FC Volendam lost 4-1 at Go Ahead Eagles the following weekend the Newcastle United loan player not included in the matchday squad for some unknown reason.

Fast forward to today (Sunday 3 September) though and Garang Kuol handed his first start in Dutch football.

FC Volendam at home to to Twente.

However, it didn’t end well for Garang Kuol and FC Volendam, as goals in the 36th and 79th minutes meant a 2-0 home defeat.

Garang Kuol subbed a minute after that second goal, his loan side now with zero points after their opening three games.

Still only 18 years old, plenty of time for the teenage striker to develop, the more first team football the better.

Earlier on Sunday, a far better experience for Yankuba Minteh, as the Newcastle United loan winger scored his first goal (watch it HERE) for Feyenoord in a 5-1 away win at Utrecht.