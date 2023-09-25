News

Former top referee rules on this controversial Sheffield United v Newcastle United incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Sheffield United v Newcastle United match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at this incident that happened in the first half at Bramall Lane.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this Sheffield United v Newcastle United incident:

Presenter:

“Two issues with Sean Longstaff’s opening goal.

“First of all, did the ball go out of play?

“Secondly, the ball appeared to strike Anthony Gordon’s hand.”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Bit by bit.

“The whole of the ball has to be over the whole of the line. It obviously isn’t.

“As he brings it back it strikes his hand, which ironically keeps it in play.

“Deemed not deliberate.

“He doesn’t score, so therefore the new interpretation is that it has to be a deliberate handball.

“The referee said no, the VAR said no, so the goal is given.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

