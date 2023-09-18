Opinion

Former top referee rules on these controversial Newcastle v Brentford incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on these incidents in the Newcastle v Brentford match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at these incidents that happened in the second half at St James’ Park.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about these Newcastle v Brentford incidents:

INCIDENT:

Callum Wilson goal disallowed for foul on Mark Flekken

Dermot Gallagher:

“I thought the goalkeeper flapped at the ball but Callum Wilson actually blocks his arm.

“It was a good spot.”

INCIDENT:

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants an apology after Newcastle were awarded a second-half penalty at St James’ Park for a foul by Mark Flekken on Anthony Gordon.

Dermot Gallagher:

“The referee [Craig Pawson] did not think so.

“It is very interesting as it took so long to give it that it was obvious the assistant had given it.

“You can see from the assistant’s angle that he thought the goalkeeper had put his leg in and Gordon goes over it.

“It all depends on whether he thinks the goalkeeper has got him.

“He does not get the ball, that is the only certainty.

“I think if you split referees, some will give it and some will not.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

(Match Report: Mission accomplished for Newcastle United – Could be a canny week this – Read HERE)

(Thomas Frank blames match officials for Newcastle United defeat – Expects an apology – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)