Opinion

For Newcastle United this where the season starts

Newcastle United fans set for that walk up to St James’ Park once again, only 24 or so hours to wait.

A lot of frustration, anger, lashing out, by many supporters and there is a perfect cure to all of that.

Winning football matches.

When that starts to happen again, then it is amazing how quickly things change, how much better that pint (or two…) tastes post-match.

For me, this Newcastle United season could and should start here. Tomorrow, against Brentford.

They still have to go out and do it, but, there is no reason why now Eddie Howe and his players can’t go out and start building momentum and confidence, which then keep adding and adding, the longer these positive runs continue.

We have seen this happen any number of times under Eddie Howe, he gets the team in a (winning) groove and they get into that very nice habit of picking up all three points.

Last season, kicking off with the 1 October 2022 win at Fulham, Newcastle had a run of nine Premier League matches that had eight wins, one draw and no defeats. That run included the 5-1 at St James’ Park against Brentford.

On 12 March 2023, an SJP home victory over Wolves then saw a nine game PL run that featured eight wins, including the 2-1 at Brentford (after going 1-0 down and Nick Pope saving a penalty!).

As disappointing as it is to lose three games in a row, reality is that they were all tough oppositions.

Brentford, Sheffield United and Burnley aren’t going to be walkovers BUT for me they should all be Newcastle United wins. If it is 12 points from the opening seven Premier League matches then the rebuilding job is well underway.

A point or better at AC Milan and we then get to (I simply see Man City in the League Cup as a free hit with no negative connotations for the result, only a positive if / when NUFC win…) PSG at home and throwing everything at Mbappe at friends, with Newcastle United players and fans having been buoyed by a positive set of results in the build up.

Simply a case of everybody holding their nerve and that winning feeling can be swiftly become a habit once again.

The season starts here.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports