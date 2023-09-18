News

Fikayo Tomori speaks ahead of Champions League clash with Newcastle United

Fikayo Tomori was forced to watch on as AC Milan were humiliated on Saturday.

The defender unable to play due to suspension in the 5-1 defeat to Inter in the derby game.

Fikayo Tomori though expected to come back in and face Newcastle United.

The former Chelsea player hoping to help his side beat old teammate Sandro Tonali.

Fikayo Tomori speaking to the media on the eve of the match and asked about Newcastle United:

“Newcastle are a very strong team.

“With legs up front and physicality at the back.

“They like to play it deep.

“We know what we are expecting from them and we have to demonstrate our quality with and without the ball.

“I was disappointed not to have been able to help my teammates on the pitch. (against Inter).

“Watching the match on TV is tough, you can’t help the team.

“Tomorrow I will be on the pitch, I hope.

“We will try to win and start the group well.

“Obviously it will be nice to see him (Sandro Tonali) again.

“We played a lot of games together.

“It will be nice to see him again, so soon after he left, but we are professionals.

“When the game starts, friendships go out the window.

“We want to win.

“After the game we can start being friends again.

“During the game though, we are not friends.”