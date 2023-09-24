Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Sheffield United – Very interesting preferred starting eleven

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Sheffield United?

We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to continue to build on a very positive past week.

After a tough schedule had brought defeats against Brighton, Liverpool and Man City, following the opening day hammering of Aston Villa. Eight days ago, Eddie Howe oversaw an important victory over Brentford, then that excellent Champions League draw at the San Siro.

As to player availability, Joelinton and Joe Willock remain out, whilst Emil Krafth is still working his way back from his long-term injury.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v Sheffield United on Sunday?

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans, with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Botman

95% Pope

94% Longstaff

93% Schar

86% Bruno

85% Trippier

83% Wilson

67% Barnes

63% Tonali

61% Gordon

46% Hall

The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

46% Anderson

46% Almiron

38% Burn

36% Isak

26% Livramento

18% Murphy

13% Targett

9% Lascelles

7% Lewis Miley

5% Dubravka

0% Dummett

0% Ritchie

0% Manquillo

0% Karius

I lot to take in there.

I think this time the selection is influenced by three main factors.

Form in recent matches is of course, as always, a massive influencer.

However, I do think that also, we have fans thinking of rotation with so many games and playing midweek after midweek.

Then you also have the undeniable fact (for me anyway) that this is the strongest squad Newcastle United have ever had, in terms of strength in depth. You look at the bench now and there are players who are strong contenders to get their chance, so no wonder a lot of different views amongst NUFC supporters as to what would be the ideal team.

Having said that, uniting everyone is Sven Botman!