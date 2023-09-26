Fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City – Very interesting preferred starting eleven
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Manchester City?
We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to continue to build on a very positive past week.
After a tough schedule had brought defeats against Brighton, Liverpool and Man City, following the opening day hammering of Aston Villa.
Eddie Howe then oversaw an important victory over Brentford, the excellent Champions League draw at the San Siro, before this most recent trouncing of Sheffield United at the weekend.
As to player availability, Joelinton and Joe Willock remain out, whilst Emil Krafth is still working his way back from his long-term injury. Eddie Howe also confirming on Tuesday morning that Harvey Barnes is now expected to be out for months.
So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v Manchester City on Wednesday night?
A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans, with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).
So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?
The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:
83% Tonali
82% Anderson
81% Murphy
80% Livramento
73% Hall
69% Isak
65% Lascelles
64% Dubravka
62% Longstaff
60% Botman
53% Lewis Miley
The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:
43% Almiron
40% Gordon
40% Schar
36% Burn
33% Wilson
32% Targett
31% Pope
25% Trippier
21% Bruno
15% Dummett
15% Ritchie
5% Karius
1% Manquillo
0% Gillespie
I was interested to see that the Newcastle United fanbase is very much taking onboard the fact that you can’t play the same players every single match, so quite clearly you can see an acceptance that player rotation needs to happen at times.
