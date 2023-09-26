Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Manchester City – Very interesting preferred starting eleven

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Manchester City?

We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to continue to build on a very positive past week.

After a tough schedule had brought defeats against Brighton, Liverpool and Man City, following the opening day hammering of Aston Villa.

Eddie Howe then oversaw an important victory over Brentford, the excellent Champions League draw at the San Siro, before this most recent trouncing of Sheffield United at the weekend.

As to player availability, Joelinton and Joe Willock remain out, whilst Emil Krafth is still working his way back from his long-term injury. Eddie Howe also confirming on Tuesday morning that Harvey Barnes is now expected to be out for months.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v Manchester City on Wednesday night?

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans, with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

83% Tonali

82% Anderson

81% Murphy

80% Livramento

73% Hall

69% Isak

65% Lascelles

64% Dubravka

62% Longstaff

60% Botman

53% Lewis Miley

The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

43% Almiron

40% Gordon

40% Schar

36% Burn

33% Wilson

32% Targett

31% Pope

25% Trippier

21% Bruno

15% Dummett

15% Ritchie

5% Karius

1% Manquillo

0% Gillespie

I was interested to see that the Newcastle United fanbase is very much taking onboard the fact that you can’t play the same players every single match, so quite clearly you can see an acceptance that player rotation needs to happen at times.