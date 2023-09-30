Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Burnley – Very interesting preferred starting eleven

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Burnley?

We put together a list of the 25 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on a great fortnight of performances and results.

The hard fought deserved win against Brentford AND that excellent Champions League point gained at the San Siro.

Then that hammering for Sheffield United and brilliant victory over Manchester City to progress in the Carabao Cup.

It had been a tough opening schedule for Eddie Howe and his players at the start of this 2023/24 season, as well as away against AC Milan, Newcastle United playing five of the other eight clubs who finished top nine in the Premier League last season.

Then getting cup draws against both Manchester clubs not exactly helping!

However, these four results and clean sheets, with ten goals scored at the other end, getting Newcastle United very much heading in the right direction again, across all competitions.

So who should be in the team this afternoon to keep the positivity flowing?

Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are unavailable, the same with Emil Krafth, the Swede last night getting his first football in 13 months as he got some minutes for the Under 21s – great to see,

Eddie Howe on Friday morning listed a whole load of other players who are experiencing injuries / knocks / illness, hopefully this proves to be just precautionary and the reality is that he has a pretty full squad to choose from this afternoon.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v Burnley?

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans, with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

97% Gordon

97% Pope

92% Botman

91% Bruno

89% Schar

88% Trippier

81% Longstaff

69% Joelinton

64% Wilson

59% Burn

57% Almiron

The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

46% Tonali

38% Anderson

35% Livramento

31% Isak

30% Murphy

15% Targett

14% Lascelles

13% Hall

6% Dummett

4% Lewis Miley

3% Dubravka

0% Manquillo

0% Karius

0% Ritchie