Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Brentford – Very interesting preferred starting eleven from fans

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Brentford?

We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to bounce back to winning form.

A tough schedule has brought defeats against Brighton, Liverpool and Man City, following the opening day hammering of Aston Villa.

Saturday though sees a great chance to get back on track, with Eddie Howe hoping to add to the home and away wins over Brentford last season.

As to player availability, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock remain out injured.

Sven Botman missed Brighton after his injury picked up against Liverpool, here’s hoping he is ok for Saturday.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v Brentford on Saturday?

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans, with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

98% Schar

98% Trippier

96% Botman

87% Tonali

82% Gordon

75% Pope

74% Bruno

70% Isak

69% Wilson

61% Barnes

59% Longstaff

The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

54% Hall

52% Joelinton

29% Burn

27% Anderson

25% Dubravka

16% Murphy

14% Livramento

13% Almiron

10% Targett

4% Lascelles

1% Karius

0% Ritchie

0% Dummett

0% Manquillo

I think the biggest change, compared to previous fan selections, is that there is a far bigger spread of votes, rather than a team that more or less picks itself. All kinds of views on what might be the best Newcastle team v Brentford.

The preferred fan team would see Wilson, Barnes, Botman and Longstaff, come in for Targett, Joelinton (even though a majority (52%) of fans still voted for him), Almiron and Burn, when compared to the side that started against Brighton.

However, whilst Lewis Hall gets a majority (54%) of Newcastle fans selecting him, with the votes so spread, there is no recognised / obvious left-back in this fan selection.

Anyway, it is all about the main man, Eddie Howe, the players he thinks are the best options to face Brentford. Matters maybe complicated slightly by the fact that AC Milan away follows only three days later, whilst the South American trio (Bruno, Joelinton and Almiron) don’t see their international matches conclude until the early hours of Wednesday morning, UK time. Having to then travel back from Peru and Venezuela respectively.