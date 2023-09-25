News

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Sunday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Sunday 24 September

Chelsea 1.20 v Aston Villa 1.13 (0-1)

Brighton 2.15 v Bournemouth 1.59 (3-1)

Arsenal 2.34 v Tottenham 2.21 (2-2)

Liverpool 4.14 v West Ham 1.54 (3-1)

Sheffield United 0.58 Newcastle United 5.11 (0-8)

As you can see, there were three of the five games where there was a significant gap between the Expected Goals stats for the two teams, with each time the one with the higher stat winning (Brighton, Liverpool, Newcastle United) the match.

Whilst in the other two games, the Expected Goals stats were very tight. The North London derby ending in a draw, whilst Villa just edging it at Chelsea.

However, the Newcastle United and Sheffield United stats were by far the biggest stand out.

Newcastle easily the highest of all the ten clubs when it came to Expected Goals, Sheff Utd by far the lowest of the ten.

Brighton only around 30% higher than Bournemouth, Liverpool just over two and a half times the West Ham figure, whilst NUFC’s Expected Goals stat was nine(!) times higher than that of the Blades!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

