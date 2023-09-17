Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 16 September

Wolves 0.54 v Liverpool 2.83 (1-3)

Tottenham 1.90 v Sheff Utd 0.76 (2-1)

West Ham 0.90 v Man City 4.15 (1-3)

Villa 2.32 v Palace 1.12 (3-1)

Fulham 1.76 v Luton 1.46 (1-0)

Man U 0.72 v Brighton 1.94 (1-3)

Newcastle United 1.50 Brentford 0.63 (1-0)

In all of these last seven Premier League games, the teams with the superior expected goals stats, picked up all three points.

Even if some of the matches relied on comebacks and/or late goals, the better side won in each and everyone of the seven PL matches.

In the case of Newcastle United, yes the game wasn’t a classic but by the final whistle NUFC were clearly deserving of all three points.

Their expected goals stat of 1.50 was nearly two and a half times higher than the 0.63 managed by Brentford.

I think also worth pointing out, that of the 14 Premier League teams to play on Saturday, Brentford had the second lowest expected goals total. Proof of how well Newcastle defended against a very good side who had scored eight goals in their opening four matches.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

