Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the last four results from the weekend that were played on Saturday and Sunday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 2 September

Brighton 1.32 v Newcastle United 0.90 (3-1)

Sunday 3 September

Palace 2.33 v Wolves 1.14 (3-2)

Liverpool 2.73 v Villa 0.62 (3-0)

Arsenal 1.91 v Man U 0.97 (3-1)

In all of these last four Premier League games, the teams with the superior expected goals stats, picked up all three points.

However… both Palace and Arsenal had around double the Expected Goals stat of their respective opponents, whilst Villa had an Expected Goals stat more than four times higher than Villa’s. So I think fair to say, all three winning teams overwhelmingly deserved to lose.

When it came to the match on the south coast, can we really say the same.

I am not disputing that Brighton earned the win and Newcastle deserved to lose, BUT as Eddie Howe said after the game, the overall match wasn’t really a 3-1 (3-0 going into added time) match.

The Expected Goals stats show 1.32 v 0.90 in Brighton’s favour, which pretty much summed up how I felt the match went. Newcastle not great but still created a fair few decent situations, whilst for much of the game Brighton were their typical selves, playing a lot of good football but when getting in the final third they struggled to create clear chances. Indeed, it was poor defending from both Pope and Tonali that gifted the opening goal, then a wicked deflection off Schar for the third. Even the second goal Newcastle gave significant help, no midfield cover and then the central defenders didn’t come out to engage, a great finish by Ferguson but he was given all the time and space in the world.

Newcastle got into some great positions, Alexander Isak twice in the first few minutes should have done better, Gordon set up Joelinton and he should have got his left foot effort on target but put it the wrong side of the post, Almiron’s deflected effort that the Brighton keeper made a great save from at his near post, similar in the second half but it took until added time for Wilson to finally get Newcastle on the score sheet.

As for Brighton, I struggle to remember Pope making hardly any saves.

If you look at the stats below, the home side only had two shots on target in the second half, the two goals. This wasn’t a case of Newcastle torn apart and Brighton rampant. Indeed, as the stats show below again, Brighton just the six efforts on target – the three goals, the save made by Pope with his foot during the move that ended with the first goal, I remember another ‘shot’ that was basically a pass back in terms of difficulty, then can’t even recall the sixth effort on target.

Once again, it isn’t that I think Newcastle United deserved anything out of this match, but I do think the scoreline doesn’t reflect the game overall in terms of chances created and goal threat. It was a poor to mediocre away display from Newcastle but if they had taken one of their chances in the first half then certainly I don’t think we would have lost, similarly I think it would also have been at least a point for NUFC if they hadn’t gifted that opener.

In the second half, if you look at the stats below, Newcastle had more corners than Brighton, more shots, the same number of efforts on target and almost as much possession (47%) as Brighton.

Newcastle United do need to do much better than Saturday and they will in the season ahead, but the idea that this was some kind of a rout is distorting the reality. Everything went in Brighton’s favour and nothing much the way of Newcastle.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

