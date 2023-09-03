Opinion

Empty seats conundrum and I came away from a ground after defeat with a smile on my face for first time

Last weekend we saw our first live action of the season up at St James’ Park, we were in a state of shock and disbelief when we left the ground after those two late goals.

This weekend I assured my son we would get things right and we would get something from the Amex.

The new ticketing system means we no longer have possible access to tickets in the away end thanks to friends, so two tickets purchased in the Brighton end with my good mate from Worksop and his little lad Jimmy.

Beers and lemonades in the local boozer before a walk to the racecourse to get the football special to the stadium. Double decker buses filled with Brighton fans and a few black and whites on each bus, my son in his colours.

Lovely day, sun shining and an almost surreal journey skirting the South Downs on the way to Falmer.

Walking up to the turnstiles a keen-eyed steward spots the black and white stripes sticking out the bottom of my lad’s hoodie. “Can’t let you in fellas” as he points to the colours.

Fortunately, the steward is not a jobsworth, and seeing Jimmy is with us in Brighton shirt and scarf he lets us in. Match pies and a few Neckoils later we take our seats.

Everyone looking forward to what should be a great game.

The opening few minutes we are looking good, Gordon seeming to be continuing where he left off against Liverpool, however, the team drop off massively.

I am not going to describe any more of the match detail.

Twenty five minutes in and I look at the Newcastle end and there are a significant number of empty seats. These seats were never filled during the game.

If you look to the far left and particularly the area under the Amex adverts, there is a whole section of sparsely populated seats.

Much debate recently about away ticketing but this image compounds the confusion for me. Me and my son would have loved to have been in one of those seats.

When the third goal is deflected in, I think to myself, I wish the steward had been a jobsworth.

However, then with more than ten minutes to go, the Toon Army starts to belt out a chant which just increases in volume and movement. Shirts come off swirled above heads and the noise from the away end is incessant.

We encourage our lads to take their shirts off and join in the “celebration” but they suddenly become shy.

From our adjacent vantage point, we can see and hear the magnificent away support from a different perspective.

We celebrate the Wilson goal as the Brighton fans are leaving, knowing its job done for them.

The Brighton tourist supporters in our section were enjoying every minute, taking photos of the amazing away end with huge smiles on their faces.

We applauded the players for what was an inept performance but even a three one defeat doesn’t dampen the European party atmosphere and for probably the first time in my life, I came away from a ground after a defeat with a smile on my face.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

