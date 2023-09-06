Opinion

Empty seats at Brighton are visual statement things aren’t right and something needs to change

On Saturday we took our seats for the Brighton game, in the home end adjacent to the away supporters.

I wrote an article on The Mag on Sunday about our experience at Brighton and thought it a whimsical reflection.

However, I was dismayed at the number of empty seats in the Newcastle United section.

I was unable to get Newcastle United away tickets as the new rules on ticketing meant my sound reliable mates who are season ticket holders and lifelong Toon fans, would have normally got tickets for me and my son (we live in London).

In the past I have acquired tickets for games here in the South, Brighton, Southampton etc. because my mates would not be able to make it to the game.

Well how many people can do a round trip from Tyneside to Southampton on a Wednesday evening?

Throw in live TV games and a Monday night in London is not as appealing or doable for many people, compared to a Saturday 3pm kick off.

The points system for away games throws a level of complexity into the conundrum of who and how supporters get tickets for away games.

Pre-takeover there was no problem for me and my son getting Newcastle United away tickets (Even up North), nor for home matches.

Post-takeover is a different world and last season was phenomenal, there are no complaints from me about what’s happening on the pitch.

However, all those empty seats at the Amex does raise questions.

I know for a fact that people are buying seats purely to gain valuable points and then not attending the game. The fear factor of losing points or even a season ticket has spooked people into not forwarding Newcastle United away tickets on.

The outcome of this, is that me and my son unable to get tickets in the Newcastle end and paying for tickets in the Brighton end.

I wholeheartedly agree that the system as it was, was open to abuse and needed to be changed to make the system fairer for everyone, but…

When I did get Newcastle United away tickets, courtesy of my friends, they were always at face value. So, accusations of touting are rubbish in this instance. Last season I looked for tickets online and was astounded by the asking price for tickets away at Brentford.

As the system was, I accepted that we would never get to go to the big games in the North and consoled myself that games like Brighton, Southampton and possibly the odd London game was our lot. But not anymore.

Yesterday I registered with the West Ham United website so I could purchase tickets in their end for me and my son.

There are thousands of fans like me who do not live in Newcastle but would love to get tickets for away games. The technology is there to create a fairer system for accessing Newcastle United away tickets.

Those empty seats at Brighton are the visual statement that things are not right and something needs to change.