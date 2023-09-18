News

Eddie Howe with very honest appraisal reflecting back on Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

You can always rely on Eddie Howe to give an honest appraisal after any match, whether it is win, lose, or draw.

Following Newcastle 1 Brentford 0, it has been no different.

The Newcastle United Head Coach looking back on the 90(+16!) minutes with his usual honesty.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 1 Brentford 0:

“A big result for us.

“A difficult game, we knew it was going to be.

“Brentford are a difficult team to play against.

“It wasn’t a game of many chances, thankfully we got the important goal we needed.

“I don’t think we were in full rhythm today but that is what Brentford do, they disrupt you.

“It was a bitty game for us and defensively I was very pleased with us today.”

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes coming into the team for their first starts of the season:

“I think they did really well.

“I’m happy Elliot got to start today because he deserved it.

“Harvey came into the team, performed well.

“They both did well in the international break and I have no problem putting them in.”

Eddie Howe on the penalty decision that led to the winning goal:

“I have got no idea to be honest.

“I didn’t see it at the time and I haven’t seen it since.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson signing a new contract:

“He is a leader in the group, a vocal presence, a positive guy and a goalscorer.

“Put them together and he is very important, so I’m very happy he’s staying with us.”

Eddie Howe on the injury situation:

“We had a few injuries with Joelinton and Sandro Tonali picking up injuries on international duty.

“The lads that stayed behind trained very well, we put in a really good amount of work in and I focused on the players from that who deserved to start.

“Sandro didn’t train with us, he had a scan and had a clearance session and came through that, but we were only going to use him in an emergency.

“Joe had a recurrence to his knee injury playing for Brazil in the second game so he won’t be with us for a few weeks.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

