News

Eddie Howe with clear message on team selection ahead of Newcastle United facing Brentford

Eddie Howe was back in front of the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach and his players having had a two week break from Premier League action, with the September internationals.

Eddie Howe and his team now facing Brentford and as always, the NUFC boss with a cool clear head, as he sets out how he intends to approach Saturday’s game.

Eddie Howe asked about team selection:

“I’m judging things on this year.

“Not last.

“Got to be very careful making wholesale changes to something that’s not broken.

“But I won’t be overly loyal to players that don’t perform.

“That would be foolish.

“So I’ll judge it from what I’ve seen.”

Eddie Howe on the two weeks wait for a fixture after the defeat at Brighton:

“I think I said afterwards that my preference would always be to play again after a disappointing result.

“But it wasn’t to be, so we’ve come back here and worked well, I think, with the players that we had left with us – around about 12 players, initially. The lads have been good, training has been good, and now we’re ready for the next game.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno starting both World Cup qualifiers for Brazil this past week:

“He had a great experience with Brazil, played really well in both games.

“He’s come back with a renewed spring in his step. Hopefully it inspires him and brings his confidence levels back to the very best that they can be.”

Eddie Howe on whether Sandro Tonali will be available:

“I think he felt his thigh in training, so he’s come back in and he’s had a scan.

“There’s a slight injury there – it’s nothing serious or too long – but we’ll wait and see whether he’s available this weekend.”

Eddie Howe on midfielder Joe Willock, who is working towards a comeback:

“He’s been away – he’s been in Spain I believe the last week, a change of environment for him, a change of focus for him.

“He’s been pretty good.

“There’s obviously been a bit of disappointment there, because he’s had a couple of setbacks.

“This injury’s an achilles injury, the one he sustained originally was a hamstring injury, and the achilles came out of nowhere.

“Disappointment for him – and he’s such a key player for us, so disappointment for us. But our aim is just to get him back as quickly as possible and back to his best form.”

Eddie Howe on reasons for Brentford’s success:

“Probably a mixture of a lot of things really – shrewd recruitment would be one, (and) a brilliant coach who’s done amazing things on a consistent basis with the team.

“They continue to innovate as well – they’re always moving the team forward and changing things, and Thomas Frank deserves a lot of credit for the job that he’s done.”

Eddie Howe on the importance of this Brentford match:

“I think it’s a game we obviously want to do well in.

“We know, and we understand, the game that we’re in.

“I don’t want to build it up any more than it is, really.

“It’s a game that we have to approach in the right way, it’s a difficult game, a very dangerous opponent.

“They’ve got good skills and a good way of playing, got their obvious threats, but for us, we have to return to our highest level of performance.

“I think if we do, then I’d back us to get the job done.”