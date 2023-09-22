News

Eddie Howe Sheffield United Press Conference – Very positive news all round

The Eddie Howe Sheffield United press conference.

The Newcastle United Head Coach meeting the media on Friday morning.

Another big match at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

As Newcastle look to build on consecutive clean sheets and two excellent results this past week.

Eddie Howe in a vey positive frame of mind.

Eddie Howe on AC Milan:

“I thought it was a great result.

“I felt that afterwards and I still feel that now.

“The lads showed great mental strength and resilience.

“It was a resolute display and I’m delighted with another clean sheet.

“A lot of positives.”

Eddie Howe on the fixture schedule:

“We are going to have to rotate the squad.

“We don’t want to make, if we can help it, wholesale changes to the team in any one game.

“I don’t think that will do our rhythm any good.

“Tweaks as we’re going along, hopefully then the team will be unaffected but we manage to keep everyone fresh.”

Eddie Howe on Sunday’s Sheffield United match:

“It will be a difficult game.

“They’re a good team, a direct team that will ask us questions physically.

“They have lots of areas that can hurt us if we’re not right.

“The big challenge for us is to approach the game like we did the Brentford match where we were spot on in our mindset.”

Eddie Howe’s with team news for Sheffield United match:

“We’re still missing Joe Willock and Joelinton in midfield.

“Apart from that we’re pretty good.

“We hope with Joelinton that he could possibly be back sooner, but with Joe Willock it will definitely be after the international break.”

Eddie Howe on Nick Pope:

“He’s highly driven, a great professional and his last two displays have been very, very good and that’s the Nick we saw for the majority of last season.

“He’s a difference maker when he plays like that.

“He transformed our backline and he gives everyone confidence.

“I’m delighted with him.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:

“I have no doubt we can get the best out of him.”

Eddie Howe on Jacob Murphy:

“Jacob was magnificent for us last year.

“He never let us down and always contributed.

“He’s very reliable and you know what you’re going to get from him.

“I thought he did a really good job for the team on Tuesday.”