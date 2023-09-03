News

Eddie Howe reflects on Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Eddie Howe standing at the side of the pitch, watching on as his team lost 3-1.

Only the fifth time since before Christmas 2021, that Newcastle United have conceded more than two goals in a Premier League match.

Little consolation when your team has just lost by that scoreline, however, it does just show the high standards that have been set under Eddie Howe and how rare it is for the defence to open up like that, with the midfield in front of them also culpable.

Eddie Howe talking after Brighton 3 Newcastle 1:

“It has never been lost on me how difficult the Premier League is.

“I know how tough a league it is.

“It is ruthless, so if you get your focus swayed, you are going to have big problems, I don’t think our focus has been (swayed).

“We have tried to very much concentrate on our next match, that will always be our focus, we are determined to be successful in the league this year and win as many games as possible.

“But we know the demands placed upon us are going to be extreme, so this is a warning I think, that we can’t be swayed and the Premier League is a very tough division.

“We have lost three in a row and we have to take responsibility for that.

“(But) It is important that I don’t over-react.

“I thought it was a good start from the team, we were bright in the early stages and we had a couple of really good chances to score.

“When you come here and you get those moments you need to take them, we didn’t.

“Uncharacteristic goals to concede today.

“The first one was disappointing for us and that is always key in a game.

“The second one was a shock to the system, because at that moment it was a very even game, I sort of felt that they didn’t really cut us open.

“I think a 3-1 scoreline is damaging for us but I don’t think it reflected the whole game.

“I would like a game pretty quickly, if I could (but a two week wait for Brentford at home).

“We have some great games to come and we are looking forward to that challenge.

“I think the challenge for me is to lift everybody and keep our confidence levels, because we are a very good team and we have to always have that in the back of our minds, as we go into the next two weeks.

“The lads are very disappointed.

“Collectively we have got an outstanding group of individuals, great mentalities, we know what we have got to do.

“It is a tough result for us and it could have been very different.

“In the early stages of the game we had some chances, we also had some other good chances.

“The first goal is always a key moment in any Premier League game and that probably dented our confidence, especially after last week.

“Not just the goal, but the manner of the goal, it was messy from our perspective and from then on the game was probably not the game we wanted it to be.”

Eddie Howe asked after the defeat to Brighton, whether Joe Willock was close to returning to action, as he recovers from long-term injury:

“Unfortunately, Joe has had a bit of a setback.

“It’s an Achilles injury not related to his hamstring problem.

“So I think he will be missing for around (another) six weeks.

“We are missing him in terms of his energy.”

Eddie Howe also asked about the injury to Sven Botman and when we can expect him to back playing:

“That is an unknown if I’m honest.

“I don’t know.

“There was hope he might be fit for this game but then he didn’t feel too good yesterday, so he was ruled out.

“We will see how quickly he improves.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

