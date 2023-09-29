News

Eddie Howe reflects on beating Manchester City at 14th attempt, the draw, players stepping up…

Eddie Howe finally did it.

The scoreline read Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0, a very deserved home victory by the final whistle.

At his fourteenth attempt, Eddie Howe overseeing a defeat of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, after 13 failures to do so with Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Even better, Eddie Howe doing it after making ten changes, so many Newcastle United players stepping up after not many minutes in recent times.

Eddie Howe reflecting on beating the all powerful multi-trophy winning Manchester City:

“The only way that you go into these games with more belief, is by winning, so hopefully that will serve us well for the future.

“It shows that we are capable.

“Both teams made changes but all you can do is try to win the game and we did, I’m delighted with the players.”

Eddie Howe on beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for the first time in 14 attempts (with Bournemouth and Newcastle United):

“My record against him isn’t good, so it is nice to win.

“Most importantly though, it is not about that, it is about trying to progress in the competition. I’m delighted with the players, delighted with the efforts that they gave.

“It was a very difficult game for us in that first half, I thought they played very well.

“I thought we defended very well, we had to, because we struggled, didn’t have much rhythm.

“But then the second half was a totally different performance.

“The balance of the team was much better and I’m delighted with everyone’s commitment to the game.”

Eddie Howe – Last year was in our thoughts:

“Pre-match, the run last year was in our thoughts.

“It was an inspiration to us and helped our season, albeit the final maybe affected our league results.

“We look back on it with real pride.

“We want to try and go one further if we can, but there is a long way to go at this stage, we are still in there fighting.

“We were slightly imbalanced so we made changes at half time and were much better. The second half display was very, very good. I don’t know whether we deserved it because it was a game of few chances but the players’ attitude was first class.

“It was a game of two halves.

The first was tough and City played well. We didn’t but defended well as we didn’t have the ball.

“Second half we were excellent in most aspects, defensively and offensively. We attacked well and probably deserved to win in the end.

“There were tactical changes but the biggest thing was belief. This is not a reflection on the lads we took off but the lads we brought on made a big difference.

“With the ball we were a better team completely.”

Eddie Howe on the fourth round draw:

“It is another top team but we’ve made changes to the group and we’ve won a very difficult game, I’m sure Manchester United will be equally as difficult, but we’ll try and win.

“It is the only way that we can view it.

“We will get to that game when we get to it.

“We don’t know where we will be in terms of our team, players and the selection of players we will have available.

“The way we are going and the competitions we are in, we are playing elite teams all the time and we have to get used to it. It’s the only way we improve ourselves.

“It’s not maybe the draw we wanted, but we respect Manchester United and how they do things, but we’ll have to face it.”

Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento:

“He has trained really well.

“He has got great competition with Kieran Trippier for Premier League and Champions League time but we’re going to have so many games this year.

“It was such an impressive performance.

A great full debut for him.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“He was excellent in the second half and epitomised the improvement in the team’s performance.

“For fitness levels and the fact he hasn’t trained or played that much in the last few weeks, full credit to him.”

Eddie Howe on Paul Dummett:

“I thought Paul was absolutely outstanding.

“When you see him behind the scenes every day. His commitment to Newcastle, the professionalism that he shows… his standards have been exemplary since I have been here.

“That was why I was so determined to keep him in the summer and he can still play an important role on the pitch.

“He has got real experience and a really good defensive mindset.

“I thought him and Jamaal, the pair of them, were really, really good for us.

“I’m delighted that we showed that strength in our back line because it’s going to be hugely important this season.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley:

“He is a player of outstanding talent and real potential.

“That is why I trusted him to play today.

“I don’t just give opportunities for the sake of it.

“He has earned it.

“He will grow from it.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

