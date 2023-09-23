News

Eddie Howe puts people right on Sandro Tonali after ridiculous comments

Sandro Tonali returned to the San Siro on Tuesday.

Only three months since he played his last match for AC Milan, a 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in June.

After that final Serie A match, Sandro Tonali (pictured above with former boss Stefano Pioli) bid farewell to the AC Milan fans.

When he returned this midweek with Newcastle United, it was very clear just what AC Milan fans (still) think of the Italy international.

No wonder.

A 21 year old Sandro Tonali was a key figure in 2021/22 when AC Milan won Serie A for the first time in 11 years, then last season started all 12 Champions League games as AC Milan reached the semi-finals.

Now Eddie Howe has been talking about Sandro Tonali after the match at the San Siro and ahead of Sheffield United on Sunday, following some ridiculous comments from the media and some NUFC fans, on the Newcastle United midfielder:

“I don’t think we can judge Sandro Tonali, or any signings, within a month.

“Let’s take our time, be patient.

“know the quality of the player that we have.

“I have got no doubt we can get the best out of him.

“We have already seen that in the short period of time that Sandro Tonali has been here.

“His performance against Aston Villa was high level.

“There’s no surprise that performance came after he’d been with us for pre-season, four and a bit weeks of intense work getting to know his teammates.

“I think since then he has hardly trained with us.

“Internationals, injury…I think he has had one training session in near enough a month, which then gives you a clue.

“That is tough for any new player transitioning into a new team.

“However, he is adapting really well.

“He is an incredible personality, very stable, committed to the project here.

“I think he will grow as time goes on.

“I want Sandro Tonali to be himself.

“Which is an outstanding technician, a very good athlete.

“For me, he can play all of the positions in midfield, but we need to give him time.”