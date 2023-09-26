News

Eddie Howe Manchester City Press Conference – Very positive after a great week

The Eddie Howe Manchester City press conference.

The Newcastle United Head Coach meeting the media on Tuesday morning.

Another massive match at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

As Newcastle look to build on three clean sheets in a row and three excellent results this past week.

Six points picked up in the Premier League and an excellent away point in the Champions League,, now looking for progress in the Carabao / League Cup.

Eddie Howe in a vey positive frame of mind.

Eddie Howe Manchester City press conference:

“There’s no priority list.

“There’s no one tournament that is more important than the other.

“And I have said this to the players, many times, because it is a very dangerous thing to do (Talk about one tournament / game being more important).

“The most important game is our next game.

“Whoever that is, whatever competition that is.

“And we will try and focus all our energies to try and win that match, whichever tournament that is.”

Eddie Howe on Sunday’s 8-0 victory:

“After the (Sheffield United) game the feeling was very good in the dressing room.

“Nothing can replicate the feeling of scoring goals.

“I thought the team functioned really well and there was a confidence and a nice rhythm – long may that continue.”

Eddie Howe on keeping three consecutive clean sheets:

“I think there’s been a real steeliness in the last three displays.

“There’s been an improvement in our general shape.

“Nick was outstanding against Milan to help us keep a clean sheet but sometimes you need different things to keep the opposition out but those qualities are so important to us.”

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:

“Technically he’s so good.

“Not just from dead balls but from open play, his use of the ball is second to none.

“It’s sometimes difficult from those deep positions to find a pass and find a way out but he manages to do it time and again.

“He’s been an incredible player for us.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“He’s had an outstanding start to the season.

“What’s pleased me most is his fitness levels and athleticism is really coming to the fore.

“He’s adding goals and assists which is great to see.”

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes:

“It’s an injury to his foot, just below the toe, and I think it’s quite a substantial injury.

“We’ve had the scans and now we’re waiting now a specialist opinion on what’s next and whether there’s surgery involved or not.

“We’re fearing it’s months rather than weeks.”

Eddie Howe speaking generally about injuries / availability and squad rotation:

“I need to assess everybody physically first from Sunday.

“There’s a couple of players carrying certain injuries.

“We do have players that are really keen to play and show what they can do.

“We will have to utilise the squad, especially with what we have coming up next week.”