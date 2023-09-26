Opinion

Eddie Howe isn’t dropping anybody

Eddie Howe isn’t dropping any Newcastle United player.

In the weeks and months ahead it will be a case of the NUFC Head Coach managing his team / squad in the very best way possible.

Newcastle United players will be constantly in and out of the team, maybe some more than others, but nobody will play every match, that just isn’t realistic.

I saw some journalists and indeed, some Newcastle fans, talking about how the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson had been ‘dropped’ on Sunday at Bramall Lane.

Times have moved on, wake up.

The days of no European football and a club policy of getting out of the domestic cups as swiftly as possible, are long gone, along with Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce and Lee Charnley.

Thankfully now consigned to the Newcastle United dustbin of history, as should be this talk of Eddie Howe ‘dropping’ players.

Maybe you will be able to say this the very odd time but even then you can’t be absolutely sure. As just like every other top manager having to juggle so many matches, Eddie Howe has to use his squad in the best way possible, rotate NOT drop.

Just look at the bench we have now, surely the strongest Newcastle United have ever had.

If Newcastle United get past Man City on Wednesday night and then beat whoever they would then face in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, it would then guarantee that every single remaining midweek of 2023, Newcastle United would be playing (apart from the international breaks).Even if losing tomorrow night, it would still only mean two free midweeks before we see 2024.

This Sky Sports conversation on Tuesday morning was well timed, to tie in with my article…

Presenter / journalist Henry Hill speaking on Sky Sports News, The Football Show – 26 September 2023:

“Eddie Howe played them both (Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson) up front last year and it worked pretty well.

“But at the same time with a three man midfield…

“Remember, Longstaff coming back into the side has really been a catalyst for this improvement in Newcastle.

“We have seen them really… the goals conceded have gone down, he (Longstaff) is actually outperforming Tonali across various stats.

“I think to keep the solidity of that three man midfield and three in attack.

“I don’t therefore Gordon is droppable on the left wing, so I think at this moment in time, he (Eddie Howe) has to dovetail those two strikers.

“But as I previously said, they have the games in the competitions to make that happen.

“It is a great problem to have but I don’t think he (Eddie Howe) can drop Gordon and therefore it’s up to Isak and Wilson to show who deserves to play up front.

“But they are both brilliant strikers, so yeah, it’s great.”