Eddie Howe cool and focused – Talking ahead of Newcastle United facing AC Milan

Eddie Howe has been speaking ahead of AC Milan v Newcastle United.

The NUFC Head Coach meeting the media hours later than planned, when bad weather delayed the club flight to Milan.

Eddie Howe though in great form as usual, doing everything he can to take the hype out of the situation.

The Newcastle United boss fully accepting that this is a massive occasion for everybody associated with the club, returning to the Champions League after 20 years.

However, at the end of the day, it is just a game of football to be played…

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match at the San Siro:

“Yes, it is a special game and we have to be at our best.

“(However) It is a game of football and I think that’s just how we have to approach it.

“I have always been too busy working to take one (Champions League match as a spectator) in but it’s not something I have given any thought to.

“Yes, it will be a very proud moment for me.

“I think it will be a very proud moment for everyone connected with Newcastle United, to be back in the Champions League after a long period away.

“We have to be at our best.

“We want to be very competitive.

“We want to show our style of play.

“First and foremost, the competitive nature in our game has to be there.”

Eddie Howe on why Newcastle had chosen not to train at the San Siro:

“That (training on the home side’s pitch before a match) is over-rated.

“It is a pitch.”

Eddie Howe asked how AC Milan may approach the game after losing 5-1 to Inter:

“Different competition.

“Different day.

“We can only focus on ourselves.

“We have to start the game well with the atmosphere.

“The start will be key.

“The game will be the same but it will be a very difficult one.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:

“He has really committed to Newcastle.

“Living there, the language and everything we wanted him to do.

“It is very difficult to transfer from another country.

“I really like him as a person. Serious towards his game, which I like.

“He’s a leader.

“Excited for what he can be for us, both now and the future.”