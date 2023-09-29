News

Eddie Howe Burnley press conference – Aiming to keep the positivity flowing

The Eddie Howe Burnley press conference.

The Newcastle United Head Coach meeting the media on Friday morning.

Another big match at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

As Newcastle look to build on four clean sheets in a row and four excellent results this past fortnight.

Six points picked up in the Premier League and an excellent away point in the Champions League, then progress in the Carabao / League Cup against Manchester City.

Eddie Howe looking to keep the NUFC positivity flowing.

Eddie Howe Burnley press conference:

“Burnley are very different, and there’s no right or wrong of course, you can do it in loads of different ways. I think they will always stick, from what I see, to their current model of play.

“I’ve got say they were hugely impressive last year (in the Championship), the goals that they scored, the games they won and the style they did it in was great to watch.

“We played Burnley last pre-season and we had two really good games with two different 11s. I got to speak to Vincent after the game, and his staff. What they did following that game was a credit to them.

“It’s great to see Burnley doing well, it’s great to see them back in the Premier League.

“It will be a very different to previous Burnley teams, who were very effective in a different way, but they’re going to want the ball and we’re going to want the ball, so it’s going to be a really big challenge for us and one we can hopefully rise to.”

Eddie Howe On Harvey Barnes:

“We think he’s going to be out for around three months.

“There’s no surgery required, which is good news.

“His foot is now in a boot and it’s an injury underneath his toe, and he’s now started his recovery… He’s got to rest the toe, give it every chance to recover, then we’ll have to build him up slowly.

“It’s come at a shocking time for Harvey, because he was just beginning to find his rhythm.

“I think in pre-season he was getting to know his teammates and what was expected of him.

“With so many games coming up, to lose any player right now is a huge blow for us.

“We need strength in depth and everything that Harvey was going to bring us hopefully was goals, attacking play in that final third, making that difference.

“We have to deal with it, accept it, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Eddie Howe on the demands placed on his squad by having more fixtures this term due to United’s participation in the Champions League:

“It’s totally different to last year, where we were able to go week-to-week and train intensely and really prepare thoroughly for each game.

“Now, we’re still trying to prepare thoroughly, but in a much more condensed time, which is a challenge.

“The challenge for the players is to recover physically and mentally for each game.”

Eddie Howe on the fitness of Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Wednesday’s matchwinner Alexander Isak:

“Callum, we’re going to see today.(He has) very minor hamstring tighness, so we’ll give him every chance to be available for the game.

“Same with Sven – we’re going to make a late check on him. Harvey’s obviously out, and the other long-termers continue to be out. Joe Willock’s out, Emil Krafth is out but he plays tonight for the under-21s, so it’s really good to see Emil hopefully come back and do well today. Dan Burn’s had some illness this week but he’s OK.

“(Isak)’s another one we’ll make a late check on. That’s the cost of the three games we had last week – it’s usually the third game where these things build up, and that’s where we are.”