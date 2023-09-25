News

Eddie Howe absolutely loving it – Reflecting on 8-0 away annihilation of Sheffield United

Eddie Howe a very proud manager.

The Newcastle United boss reflecting on a very good week or so for himself and the team.

Some unbelievable nonsense spoken and written by pundits, rival fans AND certain Newcastle United supporters, questioning Eddie Howe after a few tough games / defeats to a trio of clubs who had finished top six last season.

Eddie Howe seeing his side bounce back with a gritty deserved win over Brentford, then that excellent point in the San Siro, now this remarkable 8-0 on the road against Sheffield United…

Eddie Howe reflecting on a remarkable match at Bramall Lane:

“I can’t even remember the goalscorers…

“It was very good.

“I don’t know whether it was the complete performance?

“We are always looking to find things to improve.

“It is a really tough place to come, especially off the back of a European week for us, so I’m delighted with the players.

“If we didn’t turn up in the best condition, Sheffield United would have beaten us.

“First of all, we had to attack the game in the way that we normally would.

“We had to be ready for what they would throw at us, try and quieten the crowd, and we started really well and got the goal early.

“That settled us down and we played some really good football after that.

“It shows you that the players were very motivated for the game.

“They were hungry for goals and for success.

“I do think we’ve got a really motivated group. I see really good character traits through the whole squad.

“It’s a long season for us, we’ve got a lot of challenges to come but certainly the last week has been a return to form for us.”

Eddie Howe on supersub Anthony Gordon:

“He is a top player.

“So our idea was just to rest him after two really big physical efforts.

“He comes on straight away and yes, I think that’s his best game in a Newcastle shirt.

“I thought he was outstanding.

“He has really found a good rhythm this season and hopefully that continues.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

