Dream Champions League debut for Newcastle United loan star Yankuba Minteh

Could life get any better for Yankuba Minteh?

Well it just did on Tuesday night.

Yankuba Minteh is looking like yet another brilliant Eddie Howe signing and the Newcastle United loan signing is proving a real star with Feyenoord, as he looks to get regular playing time during this one year temporary move. Brought in as an 18 year old this summer, Newcastle United paying £8m and then instantly loaning him to Feyenoord to get essential first team experience at a high level.

Ahead of Tuesday night, for club and country, Yankuba Minteh had scored three goals and got one assist in only 202 minutes on the pitch. Having started one game and been used as a sub in five others.

The Newcastle United teenager this month scoring a vital goal in the final group qualifier on his debut for Gambia, a goal that was key to them qualifying for the AFCON finals in the new year.

Then to add to that, Yankuba Minteh came on as a sub for Feyenoord and within 11 minutes had scored one and assisted on another goal, as his loan side demolished Heerenveen 6-1 in the league.

Tuesday night and a sold out De Kuip, things moving onto yet another level for Yankuba Minteh.

Feyenoord at home to Celtic in their opening group game and team boss Arne Slot naming the Newcastle United loan star in his starting eleven.

Not only that, but the Feyenoord manager trusting Yankuba Minteh to play as the main striker through the middle, rather than his usual spot on the wing.

Yankuba Minteh playing very well and looking really lively and not in any way overawed, seeing one effort tipped over the bar by Joe Hart.

After 68 minutes his job was done, Yankuba Minteh playing his part in helping Feyenoord to be in a very strong winning position, subbed off with the Dutch side 1-0 up and Celtic having imploded, losing two players to red cards and having to play the final 22 minutes with only nine minutes against Minteh’s teammates.

The game ended 2-0 to Feyenoord but Celtic very lucky not to have been on the end of a real hammering, as some very dubious decisions went their way from the match officials, including a goal ruled out for supposed offside, whilst Feyenoord also failed with a weak penalty effort.

Yankuba Minteh doesn’t even turn 20 until next July and what a prospect he is looking for Newcastle United.

Very interesting to see what more he can achieve this season with Feyenoord, what a start he has made in Rotterdam and the fans really taking to the teenager.