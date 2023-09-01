News

Didier Domi names the two clubs who will progress from Champions League Group F

Didier Domi came through the youth ranks at PSG and went on to make 48 senior appearances, before at the age of 20 joining Newcastle United in 1998.

The stylish left-back went on to make 70 appearances for Newcastle United, including playing in the 1999 FA Cup final defeat to Man Utd.

After falling out of favour under Sir Bobby Robson, Newcastle United got their money back from PSG when the French club paid £5m, the same that they sold him for three years earlier.

Injury affected his career and making only another 30 appearances for PSG, Didier Domi then went to Leeds on loan, before later joining Espanyol and Olympiakos.

After retiring from playing, Didier Domi has made his career as a pundit and works regularly for BeIN Sports, when he speaks about Newcastle United it has always been positive when talking about the fans and the club.

Now Newcastle United are back to being a proper club, on and off the pitch, even better for Didier Domi.

After the Champions League draw on Thursday, BeIN Sports interviewing Didier Domi about Group F, which saw Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Domi’s old clubs PSG and NUFC drawn together.

BeIN Sports presenter:

“So, Group F.

“Everybody will be doing this up and down the land, who is going to qualify from Group F?”

Didier Domi:

“It is not because they are my former clubs… but I really think that PSG and Newcastle are the best teams of the group.

“Borussia Dortmund is always a contender but you know, they keep losing their players, year after year.

“The atmosphere is unbelievable at their stadium and anything is possible but they lost Bellingham who went to Real Madrid.

“I don’t write off Milan as well, they are working well under a new direction and still have a lot of quality, a lot of experience. Giroud 37, still scoring goals.

“So a really balance (Champions League) group, a lot of quality.

“I just though see the power of Newcastle, the quality they have, the ambience of St James’ Park.

“Then Mbappe and PSG.

“They (Newcastle United and PSG) will be the two favourites.”

BeIN Sports presenter:

“As a former Newcastle United player, would you have preferred an easier group for Newcastle?”

Didier Domi:

“An easier group would have been better, of course.

“You can start in September and grow in stature over the months, grow in confidence, because it is a long time they haven’t played in Europe, they were in the Championship.

“But at the same time, they play games week in week out. Look at the last two, Man City and Liverpool, so these are Champions League games already.

“Newcastle have got the reason, they have got the quality and the recruitment was good.

“St James’ will be bouncing.

“So yes, it is not easy to have that kind of group, because they (the other three clubs) have got experience, AC Milan went to the semi-final, Paris have got that vibe with Mbappe coming back as well.

“So it is going to be difficult for Newcastle but I think they have enough quality on the pitch, collectively and individually, just to go there (and qualify).”

Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024