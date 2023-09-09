Videos

Cristiano Ronaldo somehow escapes red card despite studs in Newcastle United star’s face – Video

Martin Dubravka fortunate to escape serious injury after a beyond reckless challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo saw the striker’s studs end up in the face of the Newcastle keeper watch below).

Thankfully Dubrava able to continue after lengthy treatment.

Ronaldo somehow ending up with only a yellow card, not a red.

The Portugal forward having scuffed his shot and then a reckless lunge with studs first, off the ground, as Dubravka came to claim the ball. In no way was this a situation where the striker has to go for the ball, it was far too late for that.

Fernandes with the Portugal goal which leaves Slovakia second in Group J after five of the ten Euro qualifying group matches.

Slovakia on 10 points and ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, whilst five points behind group leaders Portugal.

Whilst Martin Dubravka continues to struggle for game time at Newcastle, his form remains excellent for Slovakia.

He went into Friday night’s match on the back of seven clean sheets in his last nine international. Another great performance against Portugal and unlucky to end up on the losing side.

Martin Dubravka being kicked in the face by a former work colleague. Red card surely. pic.twitter.com/nEWYQgHEC2 — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) September 8, 2023

Monday night sees the NUFC keeper and his international teammates with a must win match at home to Liechtenstein, who are bottom of the group and have zero points.

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s v Germany Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay 0 Peru 0

Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.

Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.

Friday 8 September

Cyprus 0 Scotland 3 (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 9 September

Monday 11 September

Tuesday 12 September

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

