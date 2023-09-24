News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield United – Anderson, Barnes, Wilson, Botman all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield United has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can build further on a very good past week.

Two clean sheets, a win over Brentford and a great point at the San Siro.

A win at Bramall Lane will do very nicely to keep this uplift going.

Newcastle team v Sheffield United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Barnes

So four changes from the starting eleven at the San Siro…

IN

Anderson, Almiron, Barnes & Wilson

OUT

Tonali, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Gordon, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Once again, a very strong bench with plenty options if needed.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports